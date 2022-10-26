Devin Booker Shows Pure Love To Klay Thompson After His Heated Altercation With Him During The Game: "I Love Klay Thompson... I Wanted To Be Like Klay Thompson."

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns are two of the frontrunners to win the 2023 NBA Championship. The two phenomenal sides faced off against each other recently in a regular season game.

The highly anticipated game featured a plethora of exciting moments for fans. But arguably the biggest talking point from the game was the ejection of Klay Thompson after a heated altercation with Devin Booker.

Klay is usually regarded as a pretty calm guy on the court, so it was shocking for fans to see him ejected for the first time in his career. It certainly made them wonder what the two players may have talked about that led to the Dubs' star losing his temper.

After registering a 134-105 win over the Warriors, Booker revealed what Klay told him during the heated argument. Thompson apparently kept reminding Booker that he has four rings.

Devin Booker Holds No Grudges Against Klay Thompson

Seeing players exchange words in the heat of the moment is nothing new. In fact, it happens from time to time in the NBA. So during the postgame interview, when D-Book was asked about his thoughts on his altercation with Thompson, he showed nothing but pure love for the Warriors veteran.

(Starts at 0:56)

"I love Klay Thompson and I have from the beginning, from the draft. Coming out I said I wanted to be Klay Thompson. But that doesn't excuse us from competing against each other and talking a little mess with each other. So I had fun with it, big fan of his and his competitive nature and that's that."

At the end of the day, no one should put a lot of unnecessary thought into the scuffle as the two players have seemingly already moved past it.

For the Warriors, the only thing the organization needs to work on figuring out a way to build a winning streak. In the first four games of the season, the Warriors have looked incredibly inconsistent, as they have a record of 2-2 right now.