Skip to main content

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"

Tuesday night saw the last two teams that represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals face off and at least for the first half, we witnessed an incredible game of basketball. The Suns and the Warriors battled it out in Phoenix but a flashpoint moment in the 3rd quarter seemingly ended the game as a contest.

With the Suns leading 83-77, tensions boiled over between Devin Booker and Klay Thompson as they got into an argument on the court, which led to both men being issued technicals. Klay kept going though and he directed his frustrations toward the officials, which led to another technical and an ejection. It was the first time in his career that Klay got ejected and the Warriors crumbled after the incident, as the Suns went on to win 134-105.

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation

Thompson yelled and gestured at the opposing bench as he walked off the court as tensions ran high. Booker's trash talk combined with Klay's own poor showing, 2 points on 1-8 shooting, might have had something to do with Thompson completely losing his cool there. After the game, Booker revealed what Klay was telling him during their altercation.

(starts at 1:32 mark):

"They have four rings. Repeated it over and over and they do."

It was the classic line that Shaquille O'Neal loves to use against Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA! Klay and the Warriors have all the bragging rights after they won it all last year while the Suns imploded in the Conference Semifinals. That doesn't take away from the fact though that Booker had owned Thompson and the Warriors in this game. He finished with a game-high 34 points but while the two went at each other, Booker said after the game that he loves Klay.

(starts at 0:56 mark):

"I love Klay Thompson and I have from the beginning, from the draft. Coming out I said I want to be Klay Thompson. But that doesn't excuse us from competing against each other and talking a little mess with each other. So I had fun with it, big fan of his and his competitive nature and that's that."

It was just some old-fashioned trash talk from both sides and you would wish the officials wouldn't have ejected Thompson for it. There were no punches thrown or anything like that and it just ruined what was a great game of basketball. 

Still, the ejection doesn't excuse the Warriors from collapsing in that game the way they did. Fans are a bit worried about the team after this loss and the Warriors haven't really had a great start to the season. They followed up a win over the Lakers in the opener by losing to the Nuggets and then had the Kings almost erase a 26-point deficit against them, which Curry wanted to be a lesson to the youngsters on the team that it is hard to win in the NBA.

YOU MAY LIKE

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
NBA Media

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans And Experts React To Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation
NBA Media

NBA Fans And Experts React To Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

By Nico Martinez
When Kobe Bryant Made One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Ever: ''That's Mamba Mentality''
NBA Media

When Kobe Bryant Made One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Ever: ''That's Mamba Mentality''

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says The Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2020 And 2021: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis."
NBA Media

Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says The Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2020 And 2021: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time Ever After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker

By Aditya Mohapatra
Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line
NBA Media

Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line

By Aditya Mohapatra
Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"
NBA Media

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya