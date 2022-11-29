Domantas Sabonis Gets Real On The Future Of The Kings Amid Red Hot Start

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings were not a team shouldering big expectations. But with a quarter of the season officially in the books, Sac-Town has been one of the early surprises so far.

Guys like De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter have been huge, but Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt has completely changed the dynamic of this team. At 10-8, the Kings are winners of 7 of their last 10 games with one of the league's best offenses through that stretch of games.

The prognosis is still unknown for this group, but Domantas Sabonis feels like his team can compete against the likes of anyone.

“The way that we started this season, we feel like we could play with anybody,” Fox told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “For me, it’s going out there and competing every night. One thing I’ve told everybody this year is to just be steady. You’re going to go through highs and lows of a season, you’re going to go through highs and lows of a game, and if you could just continue to just be steady, we’ll be in a position to be in the playoffs. [Head coach] Mike [Brown] always talks about there are teams that get to the playoffs every year and lose in the first round. You don’t want to be one of those teams. We have to be steady, man.”

The kings still have a long way to go in terms of being a true championship team, but they are making some serious strides and showing the progress we haven't seen in years. But how far can they really go with this core?

The Kings Currently Hold The Best NBA Record In California

In a twist nobody saw coming, the Sacramento Kings are the top team in California and the second-best team in the entire Pacific division. Somehow, they've beaten out the Clippers, Lakers, and Warriors so far this season.

The Kings (.538) just edge ahead of the Clippers (.533) in win percentage and no one would have predicted they'd be the ones with the best record in California, almost a month into the season.



The biggest reason for all this success is De'Aaron Fox, who has been spectacular so far. He is averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 54.1% from the field. He has been ably supported by Domantas Sabonis who is putting up 17.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 57.5% shooting from the field. The two of them have, in fact, helped the Kings have one of the best offenses in the league this season

The Lakers may not have a Steph Curry or Michael Jordan to tip the scales in their favor, but they are building something arguably even more valuable: a winning culture.

In truth, no matter how this season goes for Sac-Town, they are already laying the foundation of their future out in front of the world, and it's looking pretty scary so far.

