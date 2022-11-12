Skip to main content

Domantas Sabonis Heaps Praise On 'Clutch' De'Aaron Fox: "He's Been Amazing For A Long Time"

Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis was all praise for his teammate, De'Aaron Fox after his brilliant fourth quarter sunk the Los Angeles Lakers' hopes of carving out their third win of the season.

The Kings trounced the Lakers 120-114 and Fox led the scoring charts with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists. He was instrumental in putting the visitors ahead after the game swung with both sides trading baskets.

Speaking on 'Kings Postgame Live', Sabonis doled out generous plaudits for Fox calling him a clutch player who delivered when the team needed him the most.

"He's aggressive. He knows it doesn't matter how the game is going. At the end of the game, you get him the ball, he's going to make the right reads, and he's been amazing. He's been amazing for a long time and he's clutch." (via Yahoo! Sports)

Sabonis played his part in the win as well chipping in with 21 points, 10 boards, and 6 assists. Harrison Barnes and Kebin Huerter had 13 and 16 points respectively.

Sacramento Kings Coach Mike Brown Says De'Aaron Fox Is A Star Doing What He Is Supposed To Do

Also adding a dose of praise to Fox's achievement was Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown who believed his guard was peaking at the opportune time.

Fox has been instrumental for the Kings and his two-way play makes him a valuable asset who can turn the game on its head once he gets going. 

"I know he can score in the past, but I just wasn't seeing the production on both sides of the floor while getting a win," Brown told reporters post the game. (via Yahoo!Sports)

"We were struggling and we went to him and he did what a star is supposed to do, and not only did he do his job, but he did his job while getting us a win ... I'm seeing him lead and take on responsibilities at the right time."

The guard is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this season. The Kings will look to him to lead the way when they play the Golden State Warriors next.

