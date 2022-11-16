Draymond Green Breaks His Silence On Warriors' Early Season Struggles

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

With the taste of champagne still fresh in their memory, the Golden State Warriors entered this season with the highest expectations. With a proven veteran core and a star-studded young cast off the bench, many had them as the early-season favorites to win it all again.

So far, however, the Warriors have not come close to meeting those expectations. At 6-8 on the season, just 12th in the West, the Warriors have actually, and shockingly, been one of the worst teams in the West this year. Even Steve Kerr admitted recently that the dynasty is nearing its end.

But despite the start, defensive star Draymond Green says he isn't losing any sleep over it. Here's what he said in an exclusive with NBA insider Sam Amick:

(via The Athletic)

“I think the struggles are real," Dray said. "Like, I don’t think our struggles are just like something we can ignore. They’re real struggles. They’re very fixable struggles. I don’t want to say they can be easily fixed, because to say something is easy in this profession is a lie in itself. But they are very fixable.”



“The question is, ‘How long does it take to fix them?’ It’s not something I’m overly worried about. You’d rather have them sooner rather than later. But in saying that, to build what we’re trying to build, we do understand that it takes time. Now, how do you (do that) while winning? We’ve been in this position before, where we’ve had struggles and things that we needed to work on and that we had to fix. But we were able to learn while winning, and so it’s not as glaring or noticeable. Right now we’ve been losing, and so those struggles are more evident.”

The biggest issues for the Warriors have been on their bench, which ranks as one of the worst in basketball. Together, the culmination of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman was supposed to usher in the next era of greatness for the Warriors. Instead, the young guys are earning DNPs a month into the season.

Draymond Still Believes Warriors Will Win Another Title Before The End Of Their Run

Even despite the struggles on the bench, and on the defensive end, Dray and the other Warriors haven't lost faith in what their team can do. Even though they look bad now, it might not take much to flip the situation on its head.

In fact, according to Dray, he fully expects the Dubs to win another chip before it's all said and done. Good luck on that one Dray.

For now, though, the Warriors will just have to keep pushing through and looking for answers on how to stop the bleeding.

