Draymond Green Says The Warriors Will Win Another Championship: "Whether We’re The Best Team Or Not..."

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After capturing his fourth championship last season, there are many around the league who believe Draymond Green has won his last title with the Warriors.

But, even amid a sluggish start for the defending champs, Draymond is confident his team will win another before it's all said and done.

Speaking on a recent episode of Unfiltered with Complex Sports, Green got real on the future of his team and insisted they aren't done winning.

(via NBC Sports)

"No, I don't think we're the undeniable best team," Green responded when asked if the Warriors were in a class of their own. "Not at all, I don't think that." While the Warriors' defensive ace doesn't believe they are the best team in the league, Green was extremely confident in their ability to reach the NBA mountaintop. "But I do think Golden State is going to win a championship again," Green proclaimed. "Whether we're the best team or not, who gives a damn, I don't know -- I don't know if we were the best team last year. "But we're going to win."

The Warriors Are Feeling Hopeful After 5-7 Start

Despite a dominant showing in the preseason, the Warriors have looked sluggish over the past few weeks, with a few notable players (like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole) struggling to find a rhythm.

Even still, Warriors GM Bob Myers never let his team panic.

“I know it’s been written and maybe too succinctly: We’re always open to anything. Nothing is concrete in this business and it’s never been more so in the NBA,” Myers said. “Doesn’t mean we’re doing anything now. We haven’t made any decisions. But I would say that we think we’re a contender and we’ll evaluate if we’re still a contender, what we look like, many games from now and decide the best course to move forward. But it is 11 games,” he continued. “I’ll get back on the phone with you after 40 games or half the season and if we’re talking about the same stuff, maybe it’ll be different answers. But at this point, it is early. Not so early that we don’t care what we’re looking like. But it is too early to kind of make any drastic decisions.”

Whether to not the Dubs win another championship in the near future is not for us to say, but they should never be counted out as long as they have their veteran big three.

This season, even amid many challenges, the Warriors haven't forgotten who they are -- and they have a chance to beat any team in the league when healthy.