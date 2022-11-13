Skip to main content

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Will Win Another Championship: "Whether We’re The Best Team Or Not..."

Draymond Green

After capturing his fourth championship last season, there are many around the league who believe Draymond Green has won his last title with the Warriors.

But, even amid a sluggish start for the defending champs, Draymond is confident his team will win another before it's all said and done.

Speaking on a recent episode of Unfiltered with Complex Sports, Green got real on the future of his team and insisted they aren't done winning.

(via NBC Sports)

"No, I don't think we're the undeniable best team," Green responded when asked if the Warriors were in a class of their own. "Not at all, I don't think that."

While the Warriors' defensive ace doesn't believe they are the best team in the league, Green was extremely confident in their ability to reach the NBA mountaintop.

"But I do think Golden State is going to win a championship again," Green proclaimed. "Whether we're the best team or not, who gives a damn, I don't know -- I don't know if we were the best team last year.

"But we're going to win."

The Warriors Are Feeling Hopeful After 5-7 Start

Despite a dominant showing in the preseason, the Warriors have looked sluggish over the past few weeks, with a few notable players (like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole) struggling to find a rhythm.

Even still, Warriors GM Bob Myers never let his team panic.

“I know it’s been written and maybe too succinctly: We’re always open to anything. Nothing is concrete in this business and it’s never been more so in the NBA,” Myers said. “Doesn’t mean we’re doing anything now. We haven’t made any decisions. But I would say that we think we’re a contender and we’ll evaluate if we’re still a contender, what we look like, many games from now and decide the best course to move forward. But it is 11 games,” he continued. “I’ll get back on the phone with you after 40 games or half the season and if we’re talking about the same stuff, maybe it’ll be different answers. But at this point, it is early. Not so early that we don’t care what we’re looking like. But it is too early to kind of make any drastic decisions.”

Whether to not the Dubs win another championship in the near future is not for us to say, but they should never be counted out as long as they have their veteran big three.

This season, even amid many challenges, the Warriors haven't forgotten who they are  -- and they have a chance to beat any team in the league when healthy.

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Will Win Another Championship: "Whether We’re The Best Team Or Not..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate

By Gautam Varier
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says Ja Morant Reminds Him Of Allen Iverson

By Nico Martinez
Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai On Kyrie Irving: "He Only Apologized After He Was Suspended...”

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season
NBA Media

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
NBA

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Admits Kyrie Irving 'Still Has Work To Do' Before He Can Rejoin Team

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start

By Nico Martinez