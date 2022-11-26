Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are a veteran, championship-contending team, but they also have a young core right now. They have three former lottery picks on the roster: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. This year, we have seen the team struggle at times, as the young players are clearly not experienced enough to take on rotational roles within the Warriors system.

Draymond Green has recently defended the Golden State Warriors young players after the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. He pointed out that usually, lottery talents are on poor teams where they have the freedom to get better, while on the Warriors, they are in a situation where they're expected to contribute immediately to a championship-level roster.

One of the things I've even spoke about with the young guys: the tough spot that they're in... Those types of guys are usually on teams that suck, and they can do whatever they need to do to improve. That's not their situation. They're expected to contribute at a championship level in year 1 last year, year two this year... In the long run it'll be better for them having played championship basketball and adjusting to everything they need to adjust to but right now you have to grow through those growing pains.

There is no doubt that Draymond Green makes some very solid points. It is true that the Warriors' young core is in a different environment than other top prospects, and they don't have the same freedom to develop on the Warriors as they would on a rebuilding team. James Wiseman has already been sent to the G-League, which shows that the Warriors value getting their young players' game experience to help their development.

However, Draymond Green is also right in saying that playing on a championship-level team could end up benefiting the young players in the long run. They will definitely be able to develop the right habits within the Warriors system, and we'll have to be patient and see what they can become in the future.

The Warriors Won't Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

The Golden State Warriors can afford to be patient with their young players as of right now, as the team has bounced back from its rough start. It was previously reported that the Golden State Warriors have a "commitment" to their young players and that the team wouldn't trade them until superstar Stephen Curry tells them to.

“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

It makes sense that the Warriors are holding out on a trade right now. There is still a chance their players will manage to improve throughout the season and help Stephen Curry win another title.

As of right now, though, the Golden State Warriors veteran players will have to carry a heavy load for the team. They have won two games in a row, and we'll see if they can continue their winning streak against the Timberwolves.

