Skip to main content

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

The Golden State Warriors are in a position right now that probably no franchise has been in, in the history of the NBA. They are a team that is contending for a championship, but at the same time, they have a lot of talented youngsters that they have to develop.

Two rough seasons due to injuries helped the Warriors land James Wiseman and Moses Moody, while trading away D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves enabled them to get Jonathan Kuminga. The issue with it, however, is that the Warriors have struggled to find the right balance between developing them and winning. They are off to a very slow start to the season and their youngsters have failed to make much of an impression.

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

With that being the case, there has been some chatter that they should trade away their youngsters and acquire some established names. They have already sent Wiseman to the G League and a report also indicated that he was the most likely player to be traded from the team. A Western Conference executive, however, told Sean Deveney that the Warriors don't want to trade any of their youngsters when he was asked about Kuminga's future. He also added that the only way a move happens is if Stephen Curry tells them to make a change.

via Heavy:

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:

“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

Ideally, their youngsters would take over from their current stars to continue this dynastic run but it seems unlikely. On the Curry part, he isn't really the kind of individual to demand that the front office make moves, but if they haven't steadied the ship in a couple of months, then maybe even he might feel the need to have a conversation.

They are trending upward at the moment, though, after back-to-back wins and they finally won a game on the road for the first time this season after beating the lowly Rockets. There'll be much tougher challenges than them up ahead, and it will be interesting to see what the Warriors do if they aren't in a good place come January or February.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
NBA Media

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

By Gautam Varier
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

By Lee Tran
Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It

By Divij Kulkarni
Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Executive Believes Warriors Might Still Be Interested In Ben Simmons: "He Could Take Over The Draymond Role..."
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Believes Warriors Might Still Be Interested In Ben Simmons: "He Could Take Over The Draymond Role..."

By Lee Tran
The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Lakers Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Display Against The Pistons: "This Is The AD We Need"
NBA Media

NBA Coach Believes Lakers Should Play Anthony Davis Next To Another Big Man: "There Is Too Much Put On Him Defensively..."

By Lee Tran
Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Christian Wood Spoke Out On His Playing Time After The Mavericks Lost To The Nuggets
NBA Media

Christian Wood Spoke Out On His Playing Time After The Mavericks Lost To The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season

By Eddie Bitar
Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up
Entertainment

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation
NBA Media

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises 2018
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary