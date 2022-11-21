Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are in a position right now that probably no franchise has been in, in the history of the NBA. They are a team that is contending for a championship, but at the same time, they have a lot of talented youngsters that they have to develop.

Two rough seasons due to injuries helped the Warriors land James Wiseman and Moses Moody, while trading away D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves enabled them to get Jonathan Kuminga. The issue with it, however, is that the Warriors have struggled to find the right balance between developing them and winning. They are off to a very slow start to the season and their youngsters have failed to make much of an impression.

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

With that being the case, there has been some chatter that they should trade away their youngsters and acquire some established names. They have already sent Wiseman to the G League and a report also indicated that he was the most likely player to be traded from the team. A Western Conference executive, however, told Sean Deveney that the Warriors don't want to trade any of their youngsters when he was asked about Kuminga's future. He also added that the only way a move happens is if Stephen Curry tells them to make a change.

via Heavy:

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:



“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

Ideally, their youngsters would take over from their current stars to continue this dynastic run but it seems unlikely. On the Curry part, he isn't really the kind of individual to demand that the front office make moves, but if they haven't steadied the ship in a couple of months, then maybe even he might feel the need to have a conversation.

They are trending upward at the moment, though, after back-to-back wins and they finally won a game on the road for the first time this season after beating the lowly Rockets. There'll be much tougher challenges than them up ahead, and it will be interesting to see what the Warriors do if they aren't in a good place come January or February.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.