Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."

With the new NBA season officially tipping off on Tuesday, Draymond Green would have been hoping that he would stop being the center of attention for a bit. And there were a lot of things that caught the eyes of fans on opening night, James Harden's shimmy and miss, the Lakers losing expectedly, and some Stephen Curry magic was all on display. But despite being himself and contributing to the Warriors' win, Draymond didn't escape people's notice at all. 

The Warriors man has been in the center of a storm since the video of him punching teammate Jordan Poole was leaked and went viral. Since then, everyone in the organization has now committed to moving on, and they got their championship rings on Tuesday as well. But the camera focused on Draymond as much as possible, and at one point, he was seen doing something on the bench that allowed fans to roast him a little once again. 

Draymond Green Talking To Two Attractive Women Courtside Led To Some Hilarious Fan Reactions

The simple fact of the matter is that Draymond Green simply cannot catch a break at this moment. He was spotted having a chat with two attractive women courtside, and despite assertions that these were people he knew, fans got right into it with some hilarious reactions to the picture, including making fun of his friendship with LeBron James

"Draymond heard about Poole and courtside baddies, so he stepped in."

"Dray probably asking them if they Bron fans too."

"Ooh, wait till you get home now, Draymond."

"He just telling them about how he's hanging out with LeBron later."

"Draymond explaining his punch in detail, you just know it."

"Those ladies are fine AF!"

"I do not blame Draymond for getting distracted here, y'all leave my boy alone."

"Probably bragging about how he laid out Jordan Poole."

"Let the man spit game in peace."

"Man let's just leave Dray alone for a bit, he's had a rough few weeks fr."

"If Poole sees what's up with the courtside baddies, he gonna be throwing hands this time."

This was likely a harmless interaction between Green and those women courtside, but his current notoriety means it was never going to be left at just that. The internet is unforgiving, and every minor move that athletes make ends up being scrutinized. And while none of this means much in the grand scheme of things, it is sort of funny to see these reactions on social media anytime Draymond Green does just about anything. 

