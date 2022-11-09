Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. They are currently playing like a lottery team despite having three stars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. With the Lakers currently having a record of 2-8, many fans are missing players from their 2019-20 championship-winning roster.

Among them was the future Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard. Howard played a key role for the Lakers and helped the team win the NBA Championship in 2020. After leaving the team, Howard did come back to the Purple and Gold, but his return with the Lakers wasn't as good as many expected.

Considering the Lakers were losing a plethora of games, there was obviously some pent-up frustration between the players. So much so that Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis were part of a heated altercation between themselves.

Dwight Howard Says His Altercation With Anthony Davis Wasn't That Serious

Just like any other sport, basketball is incredibly competitive. Every player wants to win games and ultimately lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. So when a team is losing many games, it's only natural for players to be frustrated.

In a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard revealed his altercation with Davis was nothing serious. If anything, it was blown out of proportion by the media.

(Starts at 1:38)

"Even last year, the thing with AD was blown out of proportion. And I felt like that was wrong for the people to twist it and turn it like it was me and them not knowing what was really going on and how we ended up getting that of the way. I just felt like, 'Oh, that was messed up.' So now, it's put me in a position like I'm in now, where teams may feel like, 'We don't know about Dwight.'"

Dwight shared this as part of his experience of being a Laker and always being in the spotlight. Even at the time of the altercation, Dwight's then-teammate, Rajon Rondo, said there was nothing to worry about for the fans and the media. Anyway, that may have played a role in Howard not getting another contract from the Lakers, but we will never know.

