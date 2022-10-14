Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"

Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"

Dwight Howard is one of the largest personalities the game of basketball has seen in the modern era. There's a reason the former Defensive Player of the Year was compared to Shaquille O'Neal for a large part of his career and Dwight's Shaq-like charisma played a huge part in that comparison.

That comparison led to Dwight crowning himself the new Superman of the NBA, while Shaq was still playing. Howard won the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest while wearing a Superman cape to further prove the point. He brought the cape out again in 2020 but failed to clinch the win. 

The former NBA champion probably doesn't care about winning dunk contests as he revealed another use the cape has had for him while talking to Jake Paul. 

Dwight: "Did I ever have sex in the cape? *laughs and nods*

Host: Oh, you did!.. She's like 'put the cape on'. More than once? We talking multiple times?

Dwight: *nods*

This was a far more casual space than what athletes usually get on sports podcasts so Howard clearly let loose and wanted to share these aspects of his life. Howard spent a large part of his career being demonized for these aspects of his personality but now that he is a championship-winning veteran, we can approach these stories with the humor that they are intended with. 

Will Dwight Howard Play In The NBA This Year?

Howard was a part of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers who failed to even make the playoffs last year. While Dwight managed to stick to the end of a roster that was changed various times through the year, he hasn't been signed by any team in the league so far.

There have been rumors of teams like the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets being interested in Howard, but they haven't made the move to sign him for training camp. Howard will most likely be a mid-season signing for any team needing an experienced big man or a team facing an injury crisis. Hopefully, Howard's NBA career can end on his terms instead of retiring because teams no longer want to sign him. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

By Orlando Silva
Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Why The Warriors Decided Not To Suspend Draymond Green: "Didn't Wanna Punish Him In A Way Where He'd Miss Opening Night Where He'd Get His 4th Ring"
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Why The Warriors Decided Not To Suspend Draymond Green: "Didn't Wanna Punish Him In A Way Where He'd Miss Opening Night Where He'd Get His 4th Ring"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers' Matt Ryan Had To Work At Door Dash And Cemetery After He Didn't Receive An Invite To The G League: Two Years Later He Could Sign A Contract With The Purple And Gold
NBA Media

Lakers' Matt Ryan Had To Work At Door Dash And Cemetery After He Didn't Receive An Invite To The G League: Two Years Later He Could Sign A Contract With The Purple And Gold

By Aditya Mohapatra
Joel Embiid Admits Philadelphia 76ers Aren't A Championship Team Right Now: “We Got A Long Way To Go. We’re Not Where We Want To."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Admits Philadelphia 76ers Aren't A Championship Team Right Now: “We Got A Long Way To Go. We’re Not Where We Want To."

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”

By Nico Martinez
Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Hints At Wild NBA Conspiracy About Victor Wembanyama And The 2023 Draft: "He Doesn't Go To A Bottom-Three Team."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Kevon Looney On Draymond Green's First Practice Back Since Punching Jordan Poole: "Things Happen And We Kind Of Move On Pretty Fast. I Think That’s What Makes Our Team Special.”

By Nico Martinez
Hornets Fan That Snubbed Michael Jordan For LaMelo Ball Finally Gets To Meet LaMelo
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."

By Nico Martinez
Former Lakers Assistant Coach Explained Why Russell Westbrook Struggled Last Season
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Shares Cryptic Message On Instagram After His Poor Performance vs. Timberwolves

By Orlando Silva
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
NBA Media

Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Gets Real On His Relationship With Jordan Poole: "We Have A Job To Do And We’re Going To Do Just That.”

By Nico Martinez
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Reportedly 'Increasingly Anxious' She May Never Be Freed From Russian Prison

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings That He Could Start As A Center For The Lakers This Season: "I’m Pretty Sure He Heard AD Wants To Play The 4, So He Knows Where I Stand..."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings That He Could Start As A Center For The Lakers This Season: "I’m Pretty Sure He Heard AD Wants To Play The 4, So He Knows Where I Stand..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
NBA

Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."

By Orlando Silva