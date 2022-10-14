Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"

Dwight Howard is one of the largest personalities the game of basketball has seen in the modern era. There's a reason the former Defensive Player of the Year was compared to Shaquille O'Neal for a large part of his career and Dwight's Shaq-like charisma played a huge part in that comparison.

That comparison led to Dwight crowning himself the new Superman of the NBA, while Shaq was still playing. Howard won the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest while wearing a Superman cape to further prove the point. He brought the cape out again in 2020 but failed to clinch the win.

The former NBA champion probably doesn't care about winning dunk contests as he revealed another use the cape has had for him while talking to Jake Paul.

Dwight: "Did I ever have sex in the cape? *laughs and nods* Host: Oh, you did!.. She's like 'put the cape on'. More than once? We talking multiple times? Dwight: *nods*

This was a far more casual space than what athletes usually get on sports podcasts so Howard clearly let loose and wanted to share these aspects of his life. Howard spent a large part of his career being demonized for these aspects of his personality but now that he is a championship-winning veteran, we can approach these stories with the humor that they are intended with.

Will Dwight Howard Play In The NBA This Year?

Howard was a part of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers who failed to even make the playoffs last year. While Dwight managed to stick to the end of a roster that was changed various times through the year, he hasn't been signed by any team in the league so far.

There have been rumors of teams like the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets being interested in Howard, but they haven't made the move to sign him for training camp. Howard will most likely be a mid-season signing for any team needing an experienced big man or a team facing an injury crisis. Hopefully, Howard's NBA career can end on his terms instead of retiring because teams no longer want to sign him.