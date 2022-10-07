Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

Dwight Howard was one of the best centers of the 2000s and the early 2010s. While the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year didn't have a prime that spanned over the course of a full decade, Howards has had a very impressive NBA career. From his achievements during his prime to becoming a championship-winning veteran in his late career, Howard has won a lot in his career.

Howard was surprisingly left off the NBA 75th Anniversary Team last season, a decision that shocked many around the league. Howard has opened up about the snub and how it affected him on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He had previously said that he felt politics kept him out of the team.

"Man, it bothered me so much like I don't even wanna play basketball. I was like 'man f*ck it, I don't even wanna play because after all this work I did, the disrespect is already too much. one thing I'm thinking about is that I helped a team win a championship. And I'm not cocky at all but I know if I didn't play against Denver and I wasn't in the bubble, we wouldn't have won a championship."



Someone had to be left off NBA 75 and many top players also failed to make it. Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Tracy McGrady, and many others had a claim to make it. However, Dwight missing out is the one that was a big surprise, especially considering some names that did make it in.

Did Dwight Howard Deserve To Be On The NBA 75 Team?

When you look at accomplishments and stats, Dwight should almost definitely be included on that team. He is a champion, unlike Damian Lillard, and had a period of 8 seasons where he was easily the best center in the league. A 3-time DPOY, 5-time First Team All-NBA (8 times total), and a champion? That is an incredible resume.

The numbers will speak for Dwight and hopefully, he can be included in the 100 players list 24 years from now. Dominique Wilkins didn't make it his first time around, maybe Dwight's game will get the appreciation it deserves eventually.