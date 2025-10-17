Enes Kanter Reveals Tim Duncan’s Mind Game To Soften His Opponents

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Rockets forward Kevin Durant warms up prior to the game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Tim Duncan was known across the NBA as one of the classiest players to ever step on the court. He never trash-talked, never celebrated loudly, and rarely even reacted when he hit game-winners. But according to Enes Kanter, that calm and friendly demeanor hid one of the most subtle and effective psychological tricks in basketball history, the art of reverse trash talk.

On a recent podcast, Kanter recalled his first encounter with Duncan during his rookie year with the Utah Jazz. It was supposed to be a dream moment for the 19-year-old, going head-to-head against one of the greatest power forwards of all time. But what started as admiration quickly turned into a hard lesson.

“So my first year in the league, I think it was one of those Spurs games, Al Jefferson got into foul trouble, and the coach put me in. And I’m like, as a rookie, I’m guarding Tim Duncan.”

“He was one of the nicest guys I ever met. During the game, while we’re playing, he’s like, ‘Hey man, good job. You’re the third overall pick, right? You’re from Turkey? How’s your family doing?’”

“And I’m like, wow, this is Tim Duncan, one of the greatest ever, just casually asking about my family in the middle of a game. Then I walk back to the bench, and Al Jefferson just grabs my jersey and goes, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’”

“I said, ‘What? I’m just having a conversation with the legend, Tim Duncan. He’s like, ‘Are you crazy? He’s softening you up! Look how much he’s got already!’”

“I looked up, man had like 35, 36 points. That’s when I realized, he was softening me up. It was reverse trash talk. Total mind game. You’re thinking he’s being nice, but he’s disarming you, making you relax. Then you look up and he’s already cooked you for 40.”

“As a rookie, you want to go hard, right? You want to elbow him, you want to block a shot, so you can brag, like, ‘Hey, I stopped Tim Duncan, but when he’s that nice to you, you’re like, ‘Man, he’s a legend. I can’t be too rough.”

“And that’s exactly when Al Jefferson just grabbed my jersey and said, ‘Never fall for that again.’”

For rookies like Kanter, who entered the league eager to prove themselves against stars, Duncan’s calm tone threw everything off. You couldn’t bring yourself to elbow or body up a guy who was complimenting your game mid-possession. That’s exactly what made Duncan so dangerous.

Tim Duncan’s greatness was built on fundamentals, intelligence, and poise. But as Kanter learned, it also included a silent assassin’s knack for mind games, a gentle word here, a soft compliment there, that lulled you right into defeat.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Rockets forward Kevin Durant warms up prior to the game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena Kevin Durant Gets Honest On Why He Didn’t Want To Join The Warriors At The Trade Deadline
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like