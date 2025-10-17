Paul Pierce: Ray Allen Should Have Joined Lakers, Not LeBron James And Heat

More than a decade later, the breakup of the Boston Celtics’ Big Three still stirs emotion. On a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, Paul Pierce revisited one of the most controversial moves in NBA history, Ray Allen leaving Boston in 2012 to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. For Pierce, it wasn’t just about basketball. It was about brotherhood, rivalry, and respect.

“It was absolutely where he went. You gotta understand, we’d been battling LeBron for the last four or five years. So now, they’re our rival. The Heat aren’t our rival, it’s LeBron. He’s our rival, you know what I’m saying?”

“So like, dude, we just played them in the playoffs a year ago. Like, you can’t go play with them. Nah, I would’ve been better off with him going to the Lakers. And that’s our biggest rival.”

“I would’ve been cooler with him doing that. If we had that conversation, if it was a conversation, I think the biggest issue, Shannon, was we didn’t have any conversation with him. Listen, we and I tell this story all the time, we were a brotherhood.”

“When you win, and your wives are friends, and your kids are friends, and you’re doing family stuff together, Halloween, birthdays, everything, it’s deeper than basketball. And for you to abruptly leave without a conversation, like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this,’ that hurt. We built something here.”

“Like, if there was an issue with your contract, maybe there’s something I can talk to Danny about, or Wick. Lean on us first. For us to just wake up and hear it, like that, that’s the issue I had. And me and him had that conversation later.”

“I was like, ‘Damn, we couldn’t even get a phone call? Nothing?’ Like, is there something we could’ve done? We could’ve maybe talked to Doc. If the contract wasn’t to your liking, or you didn’t like your role, something, what is it? Maybe we could help. But to just get up, leave the house, don’t tell us where you’re going, and then we see where you’re at, mama didn’t like that.”

At that time, the Celtics and LeBron’s teams defined the Eastern Conference. The rivalry began when Pierce’s Celtics eliminated LeBron’s Cavaliers in 2008 and 2010. The matchups were fierce, emotional, and personal. So when Allen left Boston not just for another team, but for LeBron’s team, it cut deeper than any ordinary free agency move.

It was a striking admission from Pierce, given the Celtics’ historic hatred of the Lakers. But for him, that rivalry was basketball. What Allen did, he said, felt personal.

Pierce went on to explain that what made Allen’s decision hurt most wasn’t simply where he went, it was how he went. The Celtics, he said, were more than just teammates during that era. They were a family.

Time has healed some wounds, but for Pierce, the sting of Ray Allen joining LeBron’s Heat still lingers as one of the ultimate acts of betrayal in Celtics history.