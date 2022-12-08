Fans Are Upset After Lakers Lose To the Raptors Without LeBron James Or Anthony Davis

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers went to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors in a must-win game for the Lakers after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the game before. However, the Lakers ended up resting both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, meaning the Raptors were about to have a massive advantage.

With LBJ and AD not playing, the Lakers just did not put up a fight. They were trailing by over 20 points early in the game and hovered around that score difference for the rest of the game. The loss means the Lakers have now fallen to 10-14 on the season, still a few games behind even a play-in spot. The Raptors won the game 113-126.

The West is incredibly competitive this season, with the Lakers being the 13th seed with their record. However, they are only just 6 games behind the No. 1 seed in the Conference, so another run of wins this season could set the Lakers up for the playoff battle.

Are The Lakers Going To Make The Playoffs?

It won't be easy for the Lakers to get the separation they need to enter the playoffs in the West. Out of all the teams ahead, only the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz will likely stop their playoff push later in the season. That still means the Lakers will have to fight to be in a position to capitalize.

With December 15 coming closer and closer, the Lakers could change their fortunes with one trade for a genuinely reliable option beyond AD and LeBron. While players like Bojan Bogdanovic might change the season trajectory for the Lakers, we have to wait and see whether the team will go all-in and trade for him, or anybody else.

