Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Dwight Howard is easily one of the best centers of his generation, dominating through his first decade in the league, winning 3 consecutive Defensive Player of the year trophies, making 8 All-NBA teams, leading the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, and winning a title as a bench player on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

After a tough season with the Lakers in 2021-22, Howard sat through the summer as a free agent and ended up not signing with any team. While teams like the Brooklyn Nets were rumored to be interested in signing Dwight, nothing materialized. As a result, Howard will be leaving the NBA for Taiwan and playing for the Taoyuan Leopards. Fans are shocked to see him go and not sign with another NBA team.

Dwight Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA for 7 teams after being drafted in 2004 by the Orlando Magic as the No. 1 pick. He averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds in 1,242 regular-season games. He won the only championship of his career on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.

Did Dwight Howard Leave The NBA Too Soon?

Dwight Howard's NBA career might just be over after this move. While he did everything in his power to get another contract in the NBA, no team was willing to offer Howard a spot on their roster for this season, so he's doing the best thing for himself by getting this opportunity and staying in basketball shape.

Hopefully, the curtains on Howard's NBA career haven't been drawn. It is unlikely that any team wants a soon-to-be 37 years old center when there are so many other options available. We also see DeMarcus Cousins sitting without a job and Blake Griffin getting a job after someone got injured and opened up a spot. The previous generation of NBA stars is on its way out.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.