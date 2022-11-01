Dwight Howard Says Brooklyn Nets Didn't Want To Sign Him Because He Couldn't Shoot Well

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 2-5 and are probably one of the worst teams in the league. It is quite surprising since the Nets have the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. Moreover, they are coached by former NBA star Steve Nash.

Despite all the big names in the organization, the Nets have managed to win just two games so far this season. One of the biggest issues for the team is the absence of a dominant big man on the team. They need someone who can protect the rim and take charge of the box. A player like Dwight Howard could be perfect for the team right now.

The 36-year-old may not be in his prime, but he proved during his stint with the Lakers that he can still defend well. Howard's contribution was quite essential for the Lakers' 2020 championship run. He joined the Lakers after he was given a reality check by Kurt Rambis.

The Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested In Signing Dwight Howard

The NBA veteran recently made an appearance in the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' podcast. In the podcast, Howard talked about potential teams that he'd like to join.

The 3x Defensive Player of the Year said he would love to join the Golden State Warriors. Apart from that, he also dropped the truth about his conversation with the Nets about joining the roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. He started off by sharing a story about previously getting waived by the franchise.

“I actually talked to Brooklyn. I went to Brooklyn, they traded me from Charlotte. Went to Brooklyn, they told me that they didn’t want to win at that time. So, they felt like they should waive me because they didn’t want to win. This time around, I asked to come to Brooklyn. I talked to them. They said they need a big that can shoot. And I’m like, ‘Well y’all just had a big that could shoot.’ So it’s like, I don’t know. I don’t understand it.”

With the Nets in search of winning the NBA Championship this season, they should honestly try to sign Howard. He could be a lethal weapon alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The organization may come to its senses in the coming months and sign Howard before it's too late to save this season.