Dwight Howard Wants To Join The Golden State Warriors: "Oh Man, That's Perfect."

Dwight Howard is a legendary NBA big man, who is most well-known for leading the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, and winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

As of right now, Dwight Howard is still a free agent. That means he can join a team of his choosing if he receives a contract. Recently, Dwight Howard revealed that he would love to join the Golden State Warriors, claiming that he would be able to help mentor young big man James Wiseman. Many people believe that James Wiseman could potentially be an All-Star in the future, and perhaps Dwight Howard could help him reach that ceiling.

Oh man, that’s perfect… I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me because he’s headed in that direction of being a great big man.”

“Steph, the way he get open with me setting screens, he’s gonna get more wide open,” Howard said. “Klay [Thompson] the same way. Draymond [Green] in the pick-and-roll me and him. Me being able to teach Wiseman defense, how to block shots…”

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors will end up signing Dwight Howard in the future. There's no doubt that the big man is still a solid player, capable of providing rim protection as well as being a lob threat offensively. Having Howard as a third-string big man could definitely help the Warriors defend their title this year, though he likely wouldn't get much playing time even if signed by the team.

The Golden State Warriors Have Struggled To Start The Season

Though the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champions. they have struggled to start the season. They have a 3-4 record as of right now and have recently lost to rebuilding teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons.

A lot of fans have called out Klay Thompson for his poor performances this year, especially after the team lost to the Charlotte Hornets. There's no doubt that the former All-Star must play better on both ends of the floor if the Golden State Warriors, are to repeat as champions.

With that being said, it's a little early to sound the alarm on the Golden State Warriors. Generally, the team has been competitive under Stephen Curry's leadership, and that is unlikely to be different this year. The Warriors will likely still be a top 4 team in the West, and we'll see how far they can go this year.

