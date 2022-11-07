Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

Credit: Fadeaway World

This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers exhausted all options in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook. With multiple targets in mind, they canvassed the league for any takers on Westbrook, but no teams have come out of the woodwork so far --well, except for one.

In Indiana, the rebuilding Pacers are focused on the future, with young studs Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, and others being the main focal point of the roster.

For that reason, it makes the Pacers perfect candidates to trade for a guy like Russell Westbrook, who has a big contract on an expiring deal. Apparently, the Pacers were prepared to give up both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield for Russ had the Lakers simply included a pair of first-rounders in the deal.

According to Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers had some trade talks this week. However, they were unable to come to an agreement on a deal, as the Los Angeles Lakers were unwilling to give up two first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.



“I'm told the Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week and the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks … for any deal that includes Buddy Hield any Myles Turner... that two first-round pick price is just not appealing for the Lakers.”

Lakers Fans Re-Visit The Pacers Trade Amid Russell Westbrook's Resurgence

The Lakers failed to make a move over the summer, citing Indiana's price as too steep to pay. But what about now? How has the situation changed four weeks into the season?

Miraculously, it's Russ who has changed. For some reason, Russ has thrived in his new bench role and he has been the Lakers' best player for the past three games. If Westbrook can continue playing at this pace, it may just force the Pacers to re-think their ask for their two most prized role-players.

Myles Turner's Pitch To Rob Pelinka Revealed His True Feelings About Being A Laker

Wildly enough, the fans aren't one only ones trying to get the ball rolling on a possible LA/Indy deal. Recently, Myles Turner himself made his own pitch to join the Lakers and explained why he would enjoy suiting up for the Purple and Gold.

“Yes, [it’s appealing]. Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it," Turned said. "When you are doing great you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that Lakers get. I think that another aspect that is playing with greatness and playing under LeBron, I feel like he demands certain level of excellency especially at this point of his career. It’s just one of those things, when you are out there, you gotta perform. People are going expect you to go out there and hold on to that legacy that Lakers have built over the years.”

Needless to say, Myles Turner would have no objections to being a Laker tomorrow and most Lakers fans would make it happen in a heartbeat if they could.

But with Russell Westbrook being the lone bright spot in a nightmarish campaign for the Lakers, are they really gonna risk trading him now for two above-average role-players?

