Skip to main content

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers exhausted all options in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook. With multiple targets in mind, they canvassed the league for any takers on Westbrook, but no teams have come out of the woodwork so far --well, except for one.

In Indiana, the rebuilding Pacers are focused on the future, with young studs Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, and others being the main focal point of the roster.

For that reason, it makes the Pacers perfect candidates to trade for a guy like Russell Westbrook, who has a big contract on an expiring deal. Apparently, the Pacers were prepared to give up both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield for Russ had the Lakers simply included a pair of first-rounders in the deal.

According to Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers had some trade talks this week. However, they were unable to come to an agreement on a deal, as the Los Angeles Lakers were unwilling to give up two first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

“I'm told the Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week and the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks … for any deal that includes Buddy Hield any Myles Turner... that two first-round pick price is just not appealing for the Lakers.” 

Lakers Fans Re-Visit The Pacers Trade Amid Russell Westbrook's Resurgence

The Lakers failed to make a move over the summer, citing Indiana's price as too steep to pay. But what about now? How has the situation changed four weeks into the season?

Miraculously, it's Russ who has changed. For some reason, Russ has thrived in his new bench role and he has been the Lakers' best player for the past three games. If Westbrook can continue playing at this pace, it may just force the Pacers to re-think their ask for their two most prized role-players.

Myles Turner's Pitch To Rob Pelinka Revealed His True Feelings About Being A Laker

Wildly enough, the fans aren't one only ones trying to get the ball rolling on a possible LA/Indy deal. Recently, Myles Turner himself made his own pitch to join the Lakers and explained why he would enjoy suiting up for the Purple and Gold.

“Yes, [it’s appealing]. Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it," Turned said. "When you are doing great you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that Lakers get. I think that another aspect that is playing with greatness and playing under LeBron, I feel like he demands certain level of excellency especially at this point of his career. It’s just one of those things, when you are out there, you gotta perform. People are going expect you to go out there and hold on to that legacy that Lakers have built over the years.”

Needless to say, Myles Turner would have no objections to being a Laker tomorrow and most Lakers fans would make it happen in a heartbeat if they could.

But with Russell Westbrook being the lone bright spot in a nightmarish campaign for the Lakers, are they really gonna risk trading him now for two above-average role-players?

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
NBA Media

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel

By Orlando Silva
Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game
NBA Media

Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game

By Orlando Silva
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"
NBA Media

Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group

By Aaron Abhishek
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
NBA Media

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Entertainment

NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"

By Orlando Silva
Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction
NBA Media

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

By Divij Kulkarni