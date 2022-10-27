For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"

The dream of every basketball fan out there is arguably to get a chance to spend a day with their favorite player. Well, if your favorite NBA player is the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, then you are in luck.

American integrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is providing this opportunity to fans this holiday season. The highlight of this offer is getting a chance to play a two-on-two basketball scrimmage with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. for $333K, but the package includes a plethora of more things.

"THE ULTIMATE SPORTS EXPERIENCE, this is your exclusive opportunity to play a two-on-two basketball game with the legendary SCOTTIE PIPPEN and rising star SCOTTY PIPPEN JR. in Los Angeles. Named one of the top players in history, Pippen's esteemed career spanned 17 seasons, multiple championships, numerous titles. and gold medals. Following in his father's footsteps while paving his own way, professional basketball player Pippen Jr. is proving to be the next generation of excellence. Thanks to the NEIMAN MARCUS CONCRETE RUNWAY and TALENT RESOURCES SPORTS. Now it's your and a friend's turn to play against this dynamic father-and-son duo and learn a trick or two on the court. Following the game, unwind and recap with a private dinner hosted by Pippen and Pippen Jr. As a final slam dunk to your day, you'll also enjoy a bourbon tasting with the renowned Pippen, sample his premier bourbon whiskey, DIGITS, and then take home an autographed copy of his best-selling book Unguarded.

Now, this sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans. Moreover, Pippen has been quite vocal about promoting his books, and he even revealed why everyone should read the book.

NBA Fans Had Mixed Reactions After Being Presented With An Opportunity To Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen

Pippen may be one of the legends of the game. But most of us do not have $333K to spend on meeting our favorite basketball player. Upon finding the cost of the experience, NBA fans had mixed reactions to it. While some trolled the former Bulls star, others were glad that they could meet him.

Many fans tried to troll Scottie with comments about his ex-wife Larsa Pippen. It's nothing new to see that since Larsa was recently seen with Michael Jordan's son on a date. Anyway, all things considered, if Scottie Pippen is your favorite player, then you should take up this offer.