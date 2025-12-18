Nuggets vs. Magic Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic meet at Ball Arena in a game that feels way more important than a random December date.

The Nuggets are 19-6 and sitting 2nd in the West, basically playing like a team that expects to be in the conference finals again. They last beat the Rockets 128-125 in overtime in a game that turned into a whistle war, but the important part is simple: they keep surviving and stacking wins.

The Magic are 15-11, 5th in the East, and they’ve been legit all season, even with nonstop lineup turbulence. They’re coming off a 132-120 loss to the Knicks in the NBA Cup semifinal, a game where they got punched by a monster third quarter and never fully recovered. Now they’ve got to regroup fast and walk into one of the toughest buildings in the league.

On paper, this is offense vs. offense. The Nuggets are averaging 125.6 points per game and shooting 51.6% from the field, which is ridiculous. The Magic are at 117.9 points per game on 47.1% shooting. The real question is whether the Magic can slow the game down enough to keep the Nuggets from turning it into a track meet.

Injury Report

Magic

Franz Wagner: Out (left high ankle sprain)

Jalen Suggs: Out (left hip contusion)

Moritz Wagner: Out (left knee, injury recovery)

Jamal Cain: Out (G League, two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out (G League, two-way)

Orlando Robinson: Out (G League, two-way)

Tristan da Silva: Questionable (right shoulder contusion)

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun: Out (left ankle sprain)

Tamar Bates: Out (G League, two-way)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League, on assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League, two-way)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (illness)

Peyton Watson: Questionable (right trunk contusion)

The Magic injury list is brutal because it’s not just “depth.” Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are major rotation pieces, and those absences change their entire perimeter identity.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

This starts with the most obvious thing in the league: Nikola Jokic dictates the entire game.

He’s averaging 29.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.8 assists while shooting 61.3% from the field. That’s not just “MVP candidate.” That’s “your defense has to pick which poison it wants to die from.” If you stay home on shooters, he cooks you inside. If you help, he turns it into wide-open threes and layups.

And the scary part is the Nuggets do not need perfect health to execute their style. Even with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun out, the Nuggets have continued to roll, including a 136-105 blowout of the Kings, where the offense looked effortless, and the efficiency was impressive. That matters here because the Magic are coming in short-handed on the perimeter, and Jokic is the kind of matchup that punishes any missed rotation or late help.

The other edge is how clean their offense is as a team. They’re putting up 29.4 assists per game and hitting 40.0% from three. So even if the Magic do a solid job on the first action, the Nuggets can string together two or three extra passes and still get a great look.

If this game becomes a half-court chess match, the Nuggets are comfortable. If it becomes a scoring contest, they are even more comfortable.

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The Magic’s path is defense, physicality, and tempo control.

Even without Suggs and Franz, they still have a real primary option in Paolo Banchero, and he’s averaging 20.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. If he can get the Nuggets into foul trouble and force the Nuggets to defend without gambling, that’s how the Magic can keep the game in a manageable range.

The other advantage is that the Nuggets are not fully intact either. Gordon being out removes one of their most versatile defenders and one of their best “do the dirty work” guys. Braun being out takes away another perimeter body. If the Magic are going to steal this, it’s by attacking those gaps, winning the hustle margins, and making them feel every possession.

Also, this is the kind of spot where the Magic can play loose. They just got tested in the NBA Cup environment, and now they get to walk into this one with nothing to lose and everything to prove. Sometimes, that’s when young teams take off.

Nuggets vs. Magic Prediction

I’m picking the Nuggets.

The Magic can compete, but walking into this matchup missing key perimeter pieces is a nightmare when you have to deal with Jokic’s decision-making for 48 minutes. The Nuggets’ offense is too efficient, too connected, and too comfortable at home.

Prediction: Nuggets 124, Magic 113