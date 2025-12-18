Splash Brothers Reunite In Blockbuster Trade Idea Involving Warriors And Mavericks

The Splash Brothers were the identity of a dynasty, the duo that destroyed defenses and changed the way the entire league thinks about spacing. That era ended when the Golden State Warriors let Klay Thompson walk, leading him to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in what felt like the wrong move.

His season in Dallas has been awful by his standards. Thompson is putting up just 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 36.1% from three, numbers that look nothing like vintage Klay. The Mavs are also looking to blowup their roster after a poor 10-17 start, and Klay in particular is hungry to join a contender if it means being involved in a trade.

It makes sense that Klay simply needs a different setting to find himself again – and it’s hard not to wonder whether the place he belongs is the one he left. That’s right, in San Francisco.

Golden State (13-14), meanwhile, is scrambling to keep its championship window propped open around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, all while trying to avoid another season spent hovering around the play-in line. The Jonathan Kuminga situation isn’t helping, as the player has been involved in trade rumors all season long.

Kuminga wants a larger role, and the team doesn’t seem fully committed to giving him one, creating tension that has lingered for months. With the West competitive as ever and the Warriors needing a jolt, a bold trade idea has started to gain traction – one that would bring Klay home (along with a talented center) and reshape the trajectory of both franchises. Let’s dive into it.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, 2031 first-round pick

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield

Warriors Reunite Splash Bros And Acquire New Center

For Golden State, the thought of reuniting Curry and Thompson is more than just nostalgia. Their on-court connection is still one of the most natural in basketball – a rhythm built over a decade of shared reads, movement, and trust that can’t be coached.

Even if Klay isn’t the same two-way force he once was, his presence alone changes how defenses react to Curry. A defender leaning one step too far in any direction is all this duo has ever needed. A reunion gives Steve Kerr a familiar formula at a time when Golden State desperately needs clarity.

Adding Daniel Gafford (8.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.4 BPG) only strengthens the logic. The Warriors haven’t had a true vertical lob threat since JaVale McGee, and Gafford’s ability to rim-run, block shots, and clean the glass fits perfectly with Golden State’s pace-and-space style.

His presence would lighten the load on Butler and Green, allow Kerr to simplify roles in the frontcourt, and bring some badly needed physicality to a team that gets bullied on the interior. Pair that with the emotional lift of a Curry-Klay revival, and the Warriors suddenly feel like a team with renewed purpose instead of a contender drifting toward mediocrity.

Mavericks Find A New Franchise Cornerstone

For Dallas, the centerpiece of this deal is Jonathan Kuminga, and it’s easy to see why. He’s 23 years old, already shows flashes of being a two-way force (12.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG), and has the physical tools to become a long-term running mate for Cooper Flagg. Kuminga brings slashing, defensive versatility, and a burst of athleticism that the Mavericks don’t currently have in their core.

Dallas has been looking for someone who can grow with Cooper while easing his workload for the long-term. Kuminga checks every box, and his best basketball is still years away. Moving on from Klay Thompson would be tough, but the Mavericks need to think beyond sentiment.

They get younger, more dynamic, and more athletic with Kuminga while also adding Buddy Hield, who provides steady shooting (career 39.5% 3-PT FG) and floor spacing right away (posting 8.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG). A future first-round pick gives them additional flexibility and helps balance the long-term value of the deal. In a Western Conference loaded with star duos, building with youth – instead of clinging to a veteran who hasn’t found his rhythm – is a smart path forward.

An Exciting Trade Idea That Makes Warriors Must-See TV

From the league’s perspective, this trade is the kind of shake-up that instantly becomes a storyline. Curry and Klay sharing the backcourt again would bring back all the familiar nostalgia but with a fresh twist: a new roster, a different timeline, and an added sense of urgency.

Throw in Daniel Gafford as a new wrinkle to the Warriors’ offense, and suddenly Golden State becomes one of the most intriguing teams to watch down the stretch. Even haters would tune in to see the dynasty crew get back together again in 2026.

There’s also the drama of what this deal represents: two franchises taking opposite turns. Golden State is leaning into its past to save its present, while Dallas is betting on youth to shape its future around Cooper Flagg.

And if both sides benefit, the NBA gets a win too: a new rivalry, more must-see matchups, and a storyline fans will follow all season. It’s the kind of hypothetical trade that feels bold but believable, and one that would immediately shift the energy around both teams.