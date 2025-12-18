Why The Phoenix Suns Should Take A Risk And Acquire Zion Williamson

The Phoenix Suns underwent a massive shift this offseason. By trading Kevin Durant and waiving Bradley Beal, the Suns effectively ended their “Big Three” era, opting instead to retool around Devin Booker. Although this put them in a position to be perceived as one of the weaker teams in the Western Conference, the team has surpassed expectations.

With a 14-12 record, the Phoenix Suns are currently placed seventh in the Western Conference standings. Given that they are only 2.5 games outside of the Minnesota Timberwolves in sixth place, the Suns could realistically assert themselves as a playoff contender this season.

Keeping their position in mind, the Suns could take an alternative approach to the season and commit to securing a playoff berth. To facilitate this, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley presented a swap deal, sending Zion Williamson to the Suns in exchange for Jalen Green.

Given Green’s injury status, it is understandable why the Suns could benefit from trading him. However, Buckley’s trade idea seems mildly unreasonable. To address this, we explore the same trade idea while making minor adjustments. Here’s the potential trade offer:

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jalen Green, 2027 first-round pick (UTA, CLE, or MIN), 2029 second-round pick

Why Would The Pelicans Do This Trade?

For the Pelicans, trading Zion Williamson appears to be an inevitable course of action. Although the forward has been an integral member of the team’s core, Williamson now finds himself on the trade block.

Along with Williamson, several key players may find themselves in a similar position. Considering the Pelicans are 5-22 for the season, currently sitting at the bottom of the West, a roster overhaul seems imminent.

In this regard, such a deal may align with New Orleans’ interests. Along with Jalen Green, the franchise would acquire valuable draft capital in the form of a first-round pick and a future second-round pick.

On paper, Green’s addition may not seem noteworthy. As an athletic guard with scoring upside, Green’s playing style effectively mirrors Jordan Poole‘s. However, in the event of a rebuild, several spots may open up, leading to a player like Jalen Green emerging as a promising piece to retool around.

With career averages of 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, the 23-year-old could be a solid backcourt addition for the Pelicans. Considering his star-caliber potential, New Orleans may see the benefit in cultivating his talent.

Why Do The Suns Do This Deal?

For the Suns, acquiring Zion Williamson could prove to be a risk. Given his injury history and his struggles with availability, the 25-year-old has been viewed negatively. However, considering his impact when healthy, the Suns may see value in moving some draft capital to acquire him.

On the Suns, Williamson would effectively join a core featuring Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. Given the limited star power on the team, adding a player like Williamson would significantly boost the team’s depth.

Zion Williamson has positioned himself as a versatile forward with impressive playmaking skills. While his offensive production is limited to scoring in the post and going downhill, his size, strength, and athleticism enable him to produce with efficiency.

For the 2025-26 season, Williamson is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Although he is currently averaging a career low in scoring, there is enough reason to believe that he could turn this around by being a consistent presence on the floor.

This move could also be promising for Zion Williamson, who has faced significant scrutiny during his tenure in New Orleans. Given that he has been linked with several teams this year, a trade may be in his best interests.

Can The Suns Emerge As A Playoff Team This Season?

The Phoenix Suns have been nothing short of impressive to start the 2025-26 season. While Devin Booker’s exceptional contributions are well within expectations, the performances of players such as Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams have been noteworthy.

In Green’s extended absence, Brooks has asserted himself as the team’s third star. While remaining a pesky presence on the defensive end, the forward has showcased new layers to his offensive game, averaging 21.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 44.9% shooting from the field.

Similarly, Mark Williams has also been an impressive addition. Although he missed time early in the season, the big man established himself as a reliable two-way presence, averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

With Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie, and Royce O’Neale emerging as significant contributors, the Suns boast tremendous depth in their rotation. Although it is too early to hail them as playoff contenders, the Suns certainly make a solid case to compete for a berth.