Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.

We have noticed a shift on that end recently, however, when Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay and play a game in 2021. Also in 2021, Australian Joshua Cavallo became the only active soccer player in the top professional leagues to come out as gay and now a fellow countryman of his also made the decision to come out.

Isaac Humphries Reveals That He Is Gay

Isaac Humphries, who played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, recently put out a video on social media of him announcing in front of his teammates in the locker room that he is gay in what is another landmark moment.

“A few years ago I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place and I couldn’t be who I am. I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I am gay and I hated it about myself. I was disgusted at myself. I thought that I could not be that person within our environment, within a basketball environment."



“It wasn’t until I was in a community that is full of pride and happiness and joy, and it was a big wake up call for me. But then came the big question mark of how do I be a basketball player and how do I join a new team when I've finally come to terms with this about myself and I don't want to hide who I am anymore. I decided that if I’m going to join a team, that I’m going to come out publicly and just make sure that people know that you can live and you don’t have to hide just because you’re an athlete.”

That was so emotional and it would have taken a lot of courage for him to do it. Humphries, who now plays for Melbourne United, also became the first player in the history of Australia's National Basketball League to come out as gay. He is the only active gay player in any of the world's top basketball leagues and is just the second one to ever reveal it when they were still playing after Jason Collins came out in 2013. Collins then became the first openly gay player to play in the NBA when the Nets signed him in 2014.

Humphries also revealed how his experience in the U.S., when he went there for rehab in 2021, proved to be key in helping him make this decision.

via CNN:

"Growing up in Australia, I went to an all-male private school from about the age of 13, where there was an unspoken expectation that everyone was straight – and that was the end of the conversation. Throw in the competitive sports world I was part of, and there were really no avenues for me to see members of the LGBTQ+ community."



"In LA, it was completely different. I was around some of the most successful people in the world – everyone from musicians, television and film producers, media personalities, A-list celebrities – and got to see that being openly gay can come with joy."



"For the first time in my life, I saw that people at the top of their game can be open and honest about who they are, and that came with a visceral and contagious happiness."



"I saw that being open about who you are can be the most freeing thing a person can ever do. Being gay didn’t come with shame anymore; it came with liberation."



"No one was hiding who they were. And it made for the happiest, most positive environment I didn’t realize existed."



"You can be a gay man and an elite basketball player in one of the best leagues in the world. I’m living proof of that."

Coming out would have lifted such a huge weight off his shoulders and hopefully, it gives courage to others to come out, as holding this inside can lead an individual to a very dark place.

We have seen NBA legends come out in support of gay people as well, with Charles Barkley being one of them. Magic Johnson also revealed that when he found out his son was gay, he wanted to make sure that he gave him all the support he needed and these men do need all the support you can give them.

