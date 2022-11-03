Skip to main content

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see great results from their latest risky move to add Russell Westbrook to the bench lineup and end his time as a starter in the NBA. Westbrook had the most consecutive starts in the last decade, a record that he had to give up after coming off the bench in LA's last 2 games and doing so in tonight's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Westbrook's new role and how he performs in it is going to be the determining factor in whether the Lakers can salvage their 1-5 start to the season. It has been an encouraging start to Westbrook's sixth-man role, but former NBA player Brevin Knight believes Russ can't play a role on a winning team but can easily impress on a poor team where he can get triple-doubles. 

"I also say to Russ, when did you start to change or start to say, 'What do I have to do with my game so that I can continue to affect winning?' He has not done enough with his individual game to put him in a position to affect winning with that present Lakers team. Now we put him on a lesser team and say give him the ball and let him run around. He'll get triple-doubles just like he did in Oklahoma City. But in a winning situation, how does your skills help teams, help this team win? He hasn't figured that out."

That's a pretty brutal assessment, especially when we are seeing Russ finally accept a bench role. It's on Westbrook to prove to people who think he can't contribute to winning basketball now that he is in a better-fitting situation on the Lakers.

Is Moving Westbrook To The Bench Enough?

The biggest option in front of the Lakers is still possibly trading Russ away for multiple players that can help them make a playoff push this season. It seems they value their picks and would rather bring Westbrook off the bench and keep him on his team instead of taking long-term salary through contracts of Buddy Hield or Mike Conley.

If that's the motivation, there's nothing the Lakers can do except put Russ on the bench to help him thrive without sharing the floor with LeBron James. The Lakers' bench issues could be remedied by an offensive mind like Russ, but it'll only be seen over the course of the season how long this will last. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Brooklyn Nets Will Finalize Deal With Ime Udoka As Soon As Tomorrow

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues A Statement Amid Anti-Semitic Claims, Pledges To Donate $500,000 Toward Anti-Hate Organizations

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash
NBA Media

Former NBA Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Brooklyn Nets

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Edwards
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Rips Anthony Edwards For Recent Comments On Having Zero Dunks This Season: "No Accountability Whatsoever."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Embraces His Bench Role For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It's Been Efficient For Everybody."

By Nico Martinez
Ime Udoka and Steve Nash
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Spoke To Ime Udoka Before Firing Steve Nash

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash
NBA Media

Jeff Van Gundy Defends Steve Nash After Being Exiled From The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Marcus Smart Shares Frustrations Over Ime Udoka Possibly Coaching Nets: “It’s Tough. It Makes No Sense."
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Shares Frustrations Over Ime Udoka Possibly Coaching Nets: “It’s Tough. It Makes No Sense."

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Calls Timberwolves 'Idiots' For Pairing Up Karl-Anthony Towns And Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Timberwolves 'Idiots' For Pairing Up Karl-Anthony Towns And Rudy Gobert

By Orlando Silva
Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."
NBA Media

Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Jay Williams Takes A Big Shot At 'Unlikeable' Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Jay Williams Takes A Big Shot At 'Unlikeable' Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Blasts Celtics For Allowing Nets To Interview Ime Udoka: "Celtics Turned Their Backs On Those Employees Whom They Said They'd Protect."

By Orlando Silva
Shannon Sharpe Warns Los Angeles Lakers Against Trading For Myles Turner
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Warns Los Angeles Lakers Against Trading For Myles Turner

By Orlando Silva
The Proof That Russell Westbrook Is Better For The Lakers When He Comes Off The Bench
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says Pau Gasol Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Orlando Silva