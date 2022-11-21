Skip to main content

Former NBA Sixth Man Says Jayson Tatum Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Scorers In NBA History

Jayson Tatum

With a record of 13-3, the Boston Celtics have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Thanks to Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and (of course) Jayson Tatum, the Cs are running the league's best offense right now and appear poised to make a deep playoff run this spring.

While it's a total team effort in Boston at the moment, Tatum's excellence has been elevated to another level this season and his emergence as a tier-one star is a huge reason for Boston's early success.

If you ask former NBA swingman Eddie Johnson, Tatum is the MVP favorite right now and is on track to become one of the greatest scorers this league has ever seen.

(via SiriusXM NBA Radio)

"This is his prime. This is officially his prime," said Johnson. "He just figured everything out. He still needed something, right? What did he need? To finish at the rim. Now, he's covered that. And now, he's virtually unguardable. He is one of the reasons why it's okay for a young kid to come into the NBA. Because he averaged 14 his first year, 15 his next year, 23, 26, 26.9, 31.9. He has improved every season he's been in the league but everybody doesn't do that. So, Jayson Tatum is special... this kid has turned out to be one of the best scorers and will probably go down as one of the best scorers in Boston Celtic history and NBA history."

Between Tatum's MVP play, Jaylen Brown's two-sided dominance, and a deep list of talented scorers off the bench, it's no surprise the Cs have been so good to open this season and there's no sign of them slowing down soon.

Can The Celtics Make A Run To The Finals This Season?

It's still too early to make any conclusions about the season, but the Celtics have looked a step ahead of everyone else so far. They have just been rolling on both ends of the floor, with Tatum leading the way in what has been the season of his young career.

The question is, is this sustainable? Obviously, this is close to the Celtics team we saw in the second half of last season and they were a tough team to beat. This year, with that squad plus even more threats, there's no reason to believe that Boston can't make a serious run.

Obviously, it will depend on Tatum and how far he's able to take them.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up
Entertainment

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation
NBA Media

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises 2018
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch
NBA Media

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws
NBA Media

NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
NBA Media

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

By Gautam Varier
The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
NBA Media

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game

By Divij Kulkarni