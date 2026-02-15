Luka Doncic Claps Back At Kevin Durant For All-Star Game Criticism

Luka Doncic calmly rejects Kevin Durant’s claim that Europeans dulled All-Star competitiveness.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Feb 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic did not take long to respond after Kevin Durant suggested that European stars helped drain competitiveness from the NBA All-Star Game.

Durant, speaking earlier in the week, jokingly but pointedly called out Doncic and Nikola Jokic when discussing the lack of intensity in recent All-Star editions. He questioned whether the criticism aimed at veteran American players was misplaced and argued that international stars have also contributed to the laid-back tone, referencing half-court shots, players lying on the floor and minimal defensive effort.

“You should ask the Europeans and the World team if they’re going to compete. If you look at Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic now, let’s go back and look at what they do in the All-Star Game. Is that competition?”

Doncic, now a franchise cornerstone for the Los Angeles Lakers and one of the faces of the league, pushed back calmly but firmly when asked about Durant’s remarks.

“It was the same when I played in my first All-Star game, so I don’t know why KD mentioned me and Jokic. But I think we’ll see a more competitive game this year with the World vs USA format.”

His response cut straight to the core of the debate. The All-Star Game has been criticized for years, long before Doncic entered the league in 2018. High-scoring exhibitions with little resistance became common well before the Slovenian guard became a perennial selection. Doncic’s point was simple: the problem is structural, not national.

The NBA has experimented heavily with formats in recent seasons, alternating between traditional East vs West, captain drafts, the Elam ending target score, and even mini-tournament concepts. This year’s World vs USA format is another attempt to inject pride and urgency into a game that has seen television ratings decline and fan engagement waver.

Durant’s broader frustration reflects a sentiment shared by several veterans. Draymond Green has criticized what he calls ‘gimmicks,’ arguing that format changes do not solve the underlying issue of player competitiveness. Kawhi Leonard has also voiced support for returning to a simpler East-West setup, insisting that no format can manufacture effort if players are not inclined to compete.

Doncic, however, refused to accept that international players should shoulder blame. His own All-Star resume suggests he remains one of the event’s main attractions. This season, he is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while carrying the Lakers’ offense, numbers that place him firmly in the MVP conversation. He is making his sixth All-Star appearance and continues to lead fan voting in the Western Conference.

The exchange between Durant and Doncic highlights a larger generational and stylistic divide within the league. Durant grew up in an era where All-Star pride was framed differently. Doncic belongs to a generation that balances entertainment, skill displays, and competitive bursts.

Ultimately, both stars agree on one thing: the All-Star Game needs energy. Whether the World vs USA format provides it remains to be seen. But if Durant wanted a reaction, he got one. And if Doncic wanted to make clear that the issue did not begin with him, he did that too.

Vishwesha Kumar
