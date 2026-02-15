Kawhi Leonard Openly Takes Shot At 2019 Raptors Team: “Talent Wasn’t There”

Kawhi Leonard's honest reflection reframes the Raptors’ championship as grit-driven, not star-studded dominance.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23), guard Kyle Lowry (7), forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23), guard Kyle Lowry (7), forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard is not known for giving headline-grabbing quotes, which is exactly why this one landed the way it did.

Reflecting on the 2019 championship run and expressing happiness for Norman Powell making his first All-Star team at the 2026 All-Star weekend, Leonard said:

“Everybody comes into their own. But, you know, the talent wasn’t there, but the work ethic was. And that’s the reason why we won. Everybody thought they were better than they were and competed at a high level every night. And I’m happy for him, especially for Norm, even trying to get here.

He was able to leave here and still make a contribution to the Heat. And he made it, so I’m happy for him.”

The phrase that echoed across the league was simple and direct: the talent wasn’t there.

Viewed through a 2026 lens, that statement feels almost jarring. That Raptors roster now reads like a collection of decorated veterans. Kyle Lowry became a four-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Pascal Siakam evolved into a four-time All-Star. Fred VanVleet eventually earned his own All-Star nod.

Marc Gasol had already secured a Defensive Player of the Year award and three All-Star selections earlier in his career. Kawhi himself was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and added another Finals MVP in Toronto. Danny Green ended his career as a three-time champion. Serge Ibaka was still a highly productive big man. Norman Powell later developed into an All-Star caliber guard. OG Anunoby became one of the league’s most respected two-way wings.

On paper today, that team looks loaded.

In 2019, however, the perception was different. OG Anunoby did not even play in the Finals. Gasol was clearly on the back end of his prime. Ibaka was no longer the explosive rim protector he had been in Oklahoma City. Green’s role was largely confined to floor spacing. VanVleet and Powell were considered solid rotation pieces rather than headline names. Siakam had not yet made an All-Star team and was still emerging as a primary option. Even Lowry, respected across the league, was rarely mentioned in superstar conversations.

Leonard was undeniably the engine. He averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists during the regular season while anchoring both ends of the floor. Lowry contributed 14.2 points and 8.7 assists, Siakam averaged 16.9 points, Ibaka posted 15.0 points and 8.1 rebounds, and VanVleet added 11.0 points per game.

The production was balanced, yet it lacked the overwhelming star power typically associated with championship teams.

What defined that group was structure, accountability, and defensive identity. Toronto finished 56-26, third in the Eastern Conference, with the fifth-best offensive rating and fifth-best defensive rating in the league. Their net rating ranked third overall. They were disciplined, adaptable, and comfortable winning ugly when necessary.

The playoff run reinforced that identity. They dispatched Orlando in five games, survived a grueling seven-game series against Philadelphia that culminated in Leonard’s iconic buzzer-beater, defeated Milwaukee in six games after trailing 2-0, and ultimately beat Golden State in six games in the Finals. The Warriors were dealing with major injuries, but Toronto still had to execute on the biggest stage.

Leonard’s comment reads less like a slight and more like a reminder of context. That roster was not constructed around multiple top-five players. It was built around belief, work ethic, and players outperforming expectations.

Time has elevated their resumes. In the moment, though, Kawhi saw a team that won not because it was stacked with overwhelming talent, but because it maximized everything it had.

