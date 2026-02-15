Anthony Edwards Has A Wild Reaction To Be Named 7th Hottest NBA Player Of All Time

Anthony Edwards turns 'hottest player' ranking into viral comedy gold.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards once again proved that no one in the league does spontaneous charisma quite like him.

During All-Star Weekend, Edwards was informed that an NBA research report had ranked him as the seventh hottest NBA player of all time. Instead of brushing it off or giving a generic answer, the Minnesota Timberwolves star leaned all the way in.

“Ohh man. My old lady ain’t going to like that. My mom and daddy did a pretty good job, but my old lady ain’t going to like that, though. She wants me to suppress it. I be trying to hide it and be ugly for these folks. But they ain’t wrong, though. They probably got me a little low on that list, honestly.”

It was vintage Ant.

Within minutes, the clip was circulating across social media, with fans praising him for his honesty and comedic timing. On a weekend that often gets criticized for lacking intensity or edge, Edwards once again delivered personality in abundance.

What makes the moment even better is that he balanced swagger with humor. He credited his parents, acknowledged his relationship, joked about trying to “hide” it, then still managed to say the ranking might have been too low. That mix of humility and playful arrogance is part of what has made him one of the most magnetic young stars in the league.

Edwards has quietly become must-watch television in interviews. Whether he is talking about competition, trash talk, or now attractiveness rankings, he rarely gives a boring answer. And at just 24 years old, this is already his fourth consecutive All-Star selection, a sign that his game continues to rise alongside his personality.

He also kept the fun going throughout the weekend. Earlier, he joked that Jaylen Brown was the only All-Star he would not trust to date his sister, which sparked a lighthearted back-and-forth online. Even when he stirs things up, it feels playful rather than malicious.

On the court, Edwards may not play in the All-Star Game due to a minor injury, but his presence has still been felt. He represents a new generation of stars who understand both the entertainment and competitive sides of the league.

The funniest part of the whole exchange might be how comfortable he looked owning the moment. Some players shy away from conversations about image. Edwards embraced it.

Seventh hottest of all time?

According to Ant, that might actually be selling him short.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
