Nikola Jokic Names His Top 5 International NBA Players Of All Time

Nikola Jokic did not hesitate when asked to name his top five international NBA players of all time during the 2026 All-Star Weekend. The three-time MVP kept it simple and respectful.

– Dirk Nowitzki

– Manu Ginobili

– Hakeem Olajuwon

– Tony Parker

– Pau Gasol

Here is a closer look at each name he chose, starting with the numbers.

Dirk Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over his career, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range. He won the NBA MVP award in 2007 and delivered one of the greatest playoff runs ever in 2011, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a championship and winning Finals MVP. Dirk was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He revolutionized the power forward position with his shooting and footwork.

Manu Ginobili averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. While his numbers were lower than the others on this list, his impact was massive. Ginobili won four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs, earned two All-Star selections, two All-NBA selections, and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award. He sacrificed individual stats for team success and became one of the most influential international players in league history.

Hakeem Olajuwon averaged 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game, shooting 51.2% from the field. He won two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, and the league MVP in 1994. Hakeem was a 12-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, nine-time All-Defensive selection, and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to both the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. His two-way dominance and footwork remain legendary.

Tony Parker averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range. He won four NBA championships and was named Finals MVP in 2007. Parker earned six All-Star selections and four All-NBA selections. His speed, ability to attack the paint, and clutch performances made him one of the best point guards of his era.

Pau Gasol averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks, shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. He won two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was a six-time All-Star, and a four-time All-NBA selection. Gasol combined skill, intelligence, and versatility, becoming one of the most complete big men of his generation.

It was a list built on championships, longevity, and global impact. And interestingly, Jokic initially mentioned Giannis Antetokounmpo before removing him, choosing instead to honor retired legends. When pressed about leaving himself off, Jokic smiled and said that while he is still playing, it is better to show respect to the older generation.

Jokic’s list reflects a mix of skill, winning, longevity, and global influence. It also says something about how he views greatness. For him, it is not just about stats, but about impact and legacy.