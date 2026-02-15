Anthony Edwards Picks The One NBA All-Star He Wouldn’t Trust With His Sister

Anthony Edwards picks Jaylen Brown as sister’s no-date choice.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards never misses a chance to be entertaining, and All-Star weekend proved that again.

During a lighthearted segment, Edwards was asked which current NBA All-Star he would not want dating his sister. Without hesitation, he answered: Jaylen Brown.

“These boys ain’t no sharks, so I ain’t really worried about none of these boys, but Imma go with Jaylen Brown. He from the city, he can’t date my sister.”

The clip immediately went viral. In today’s NBA social media era, one playful comment can turn into a headline in seconds, and that is exactly what happened here.

Brown, the Boston Celtics star and 2024 Finals MVP, did not let it slide. Instead of taking offense, he fired back with humor on X.

“My boy Ant been tripping since Bruce Lee died.”

The response instantly shifted the tone from potential tension to clear banter. Brown leaned into absurdity, signaling that there was no real animosity behind Edwards’ comment. It was competitive fun, nothing more.

Still, the exchange reveals something interesting about both players.

Edwards has built a reputation as one of the league’s most charismatic young stars. He is fearless on the court and unfiltered off it. Whether he is talking trash mid-game or cracking jokes during media sessions, he rarely overthinks his words. That authenticity has made him a fan favorite and one of the faces of the league’s next generation.

Brown, on the other hand, carries a different aura. He is viewed as one of the most thoughtful and introspective players in the NBA. A five-time All-Star, Finals MVP, and a perennial All-NBA level performer, Brown has also built a reputation for being intelligent and socially aware off the floor. That contrast likely made Edwards’ answer even funnier to fans.

There is no real history of tension between the two. When the Celtics and Timberwolves face off, it is competitive, but nothing personal has ever spilled over. In fact, moments like this highlight the camaraderie that often exists among stars across conferences.

That is part of why this exchange landed the way it did. It is two alpha-level competitors joking about something completely off the court.

In a league often dominated by serious debates about legacies, contracts, and playoff pressure, moments like this offer a reminder that these players are still young men enjoying the spotlight.

