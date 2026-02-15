Damian Lillard Lists The 3 Best Guards He’s Ever Played Against

Damian Lillard has faced just about every elite guard of his generation, so when he was asked on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast to name the three best he has ever played against, his answer carried weight.

“Steph, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook.”

That trio alone defines an era of NBA guard play.

Starting with Stephen Curry, the head-to-head numbers tell a brutal story for Lillard. Curry owns a 28–8 record against him, including an 18–8 mark in the regular season and a staggering 10–0 sweep in the playoffs. That postseason dominance includes a first-round sweep in 2017 and the 2019 Western Conference Finals, where Golden State again eliminated Portland without dropping a game.

Individually, Curry has averaged 32.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists in those matchups, while Lillard has put up 26.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The numbers are strong for both, yet the wins lean heavily toward Curry. It is not hard to see why Lillard put him first. Curry’s movement, range, and off-ball gravity create a different kind of pressure.

Even when he does not dominate the ball, he controls the game. For Lillard, who has built his own legacy on deep range and clutch shooting, that matchup has always felt like a battle for backcourt supremacy.

Then there is Kyrie Irving. Unlike Curry, Kyrie has not dominated Lillard in the win column. Dame holds a 9–4 record against Irving, all in regular-season games. The statistical duel has been razor-thin. Kyrie has averaged 27.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in those meetings, while Lillard has countered with 28.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

What makes Kyrie special is not just production but creativity. Few guards in league history possess his handle and finishing package. Lillard has always respected skill, and Kyrie’s ability to score from impossible angles forces defenders into uncomfortable positions. These games often felt like shot-for-shot exchanges rather than team-driven blowouts.

Finally, Russell Westbrook. This one was personal.

Lillard holds a 22–18 overall edge, including 18–17 in the regular season and 4–1 in the playoffs. That postseason victory came in 2019, when Lillard ended the series with a 37-foot walk-off buzzer beater that instantly became one of the coldest playoff moments in league history. The wave goodbye afterward only added to the rivalry.

Westbrook brought a different energy. Relentless drives, physical play, and emotional intensity. Where Curry represents precision, and Kyrie represents artistry, Westbrook embodies force. Their battles were heated, emotional, and at times confrontational. It was never just basketball.

Even as Lillard recovers from an Achilles injury that will keep him out for the remainder of this season, his place among elite guards is secure. He recently won his third Three Point Contest in the 2026 All-Star weekend and is expected to return next season with the Portland Trail Blazers. His career has been defined by loyalty, deep range shooting, and playoff moments that still echo.

When Lillard names Curry, Irving, and Westbrook, he is not just listing talent. He is identifying the matchups that pushed him. The guards who forced him to elevate.

And in doing so, he quietly confirms his own place in that conversation.