Luka Doncic Trolls Mavericks By Calling Lakers A Legendary Organization

Luka Doncic has always been careful when discussing his time in Dallas. Since the blockbuster February 2025 trade that sent him to Los Angeles, he consistently separated his love for Mavericks fans from any evaluation of the organization itself. That balance shifted this week.

In an interview with Sportklub, Doncic was asked to compare the Mavericks and the Lakers as franchises. This time, he did not dance around it.

“I think the organization is better here. The Lakers are a truly legendary club and the organization is legendary too.”

It was a rare direct contrast. Not a sentimental nod to both sides or a diplomatic answer. A clear preference.

To be fair, calling the Lakers legendary is not controversial. Seventeen championships, generations of superstars, and a global brand that extends far beyond basketball give Los Angeles a built-in aura. Even during down stretches, the franchise carries weight that few organizations can match.

That said, the Mavericks were not negligent during Doncic’s time there. Dallas built aggressively around him as they traded for Kyrie Irving to give him a co-star. They sacrificed draft capital to acquire role players and defensive pieces. They drafted well when opportunities presented themselves. Ownership consistently signaled that Luka was the centerpiece.

Then they traded him.

Whatever philosophical differences existed about roster direction, that decision rewrote the relationship. Doncic still speaks warmly about the city and the fanbase and has called Dallas home. He has acknowledged the bond he built there. But the front office and organizational trust clearly fractured.

Now in his first full season with the Lakers, he looks revitalized. Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from three. He is firmly in the MVP conversation. The Lakers sit at 33-21, fifth in the West, and while they are not consensus title favorites, Doncic has publicly described them as ‘very dangerous.’

He is also back in the All-Star spotlight, earning his sixth selection and his first in a Lakers uniform.

The difference in tone likely reflects that trust. In Dallas, the long-term direction became uncertain. In Los Angeles, the messaging is clear: he is the future.

The Lakers may not have dominated the past few seasons, but historically, they stand among the sport’s pillars. For Doncic, who has already achieved individual greatness, organizational stability and championship infrastructure matter.

And right now, he believes that foundation exists in purple and gold.