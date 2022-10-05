Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals What Skills He Would Take From NBA Legends: "Let Me Take MJ's Mid-Range, From Kobe, His Footwork..."

Every NBA fan dreams of having at least one skill that's enough for them to make it to the league. We've seen many talented players over 75 years, and some of them have really stood out against their competition, becoming the favorite players of the new stars and the blueprint for many people that came after them.

So yes, we all have thought about having the ability to play like a certain player, being a superstar, winning championships, and leaving a huge mark on the game. Even modern stars look up to some vintage legends that dominated the competition.

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't the exception and recently was asked about the skills he would like to borrow from NBA legends and add to his game. The Milwaukee Bucks' superstar has been criticized for having no skills, according to certain people around the league, and this time took his chance to take his game to the next level in a hypothetical scenario.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Would Take Skills From Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O'Neal And Magic Johnson

During a recent conversation with Ahmad Rashad, the former back-to-back MVP was asked about what skills he would take from old legends and would adopt to his game. Giannis went with five legends that went at it to win it all, showing huge talent on the court in different ways.

"Let me take from MJ, his mid-range, let me take from Kobe, his footwork, let me take from Reggie Miller, his shooting, let me take from Shaq his dominance... What else? Oh, let me take from Magic his 'hee hee,'" Antetokounmpo told legendary reporter Ahmad Rashad.

He went with five incredible legends that would have dominated the competition if they played on the same team. Jordan is the master of the mid-range, as it was the shot that made him the greatest player of all time. Kobe Bryant's footwork was something to behold, Shaquille O'Neal's dominance was off the charts, too, but Giannis is very similar to the Big Diesel in that department.

Now, if Giannis shot like Reggie Miller, he would be a bigger nightmare for his defenders. And, if you add Magic Johnson's passing skills to this situation, he would be the ultimate player.

Antetokounmpo puts in the effort every season to get better, and if he somehow can work to get at least one of these skills, he would be unstoppable.