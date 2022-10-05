Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says His Mentality Never Changed Despite Going From The Streets To Becoming A Multimillionaire: "It’s Like Taking A Homeless Guy And Then Suddenly Putting Him In A 20,000 Square Foot Home."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of the most inspiring stories of any professional athlete. His parents moved from Nigeria to Greece to create a better life for their children, and Giannis saw their struggle throughout his childhood. He spent his early years without a lot of material wealth at his disposal. The Antetokounmpo family struggled to make ends meet when he and his brother were younger. 

Even at a young age, when he was working on his basketball and coming up as a youngster, Giannis had to do odd jobs like selling sunglasses on the street to help out his parents. That is a situation that would toughen up any child, and it goes a long way in explaining Giannis' unreal work ethic and his incredible drive to be the very best. 

After making it to the NBA, Giannis still wasn't very well known, and it's a testament to his greatness that he has already achieved all the major accolades he has to his name. Antetokounmpo became a two-time MVP, a Finals MVP, and a champion, and with an impact like that, wealth naturally followed. Giannis signed a 5-year, $230 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks following a 100 million dollar contract before that. But his wealth hasn't changed him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mentality Didn't Change Even After He Made It To The NBA

Giving any person that has struggled for money as a child the generational wealth that Giannis has amassed would often lead to some personality changes. But that hasn't been the case for the Greek Freak. Speaking to Esquire magazine in an interview, Giannis spoke about why the change never quite happened for him. 

"I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone: The transition was so quick that the mentality never changed. I wasn’t really known at the time, so it wasn’t like people were saying: “You’ll make it to the NBA in two to three years.”

"It’s like taking a homeless guy and then suddenly putting him in a 20,000-square-foot home. He doesn’t feel homeless because he’s in the house and all of that, but his habits and mentality are still the same."

That is an interesting way to look at it, and it reinforces Giannis' humility because while the transition may have been quick, he's had enough time to get used to his new lifestyle and change. But he remains who he has always been, and that sort of explains his desire to disappear from the limelight once his NBA career comes to an end. 

