After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.

The 2017 NBA MVP has been on the receiving end of criticism once again, more so after his 2-point performance, where he went 0-11 from the field. This situation has reignited trade talks regarding Russ, at least among Lakers fans. The team faithful have been ruthless to Westbrook and wants him gone as soon as possible.

The Indiana Pacers have been considered the best destination for Westbrook, considering the pieces they have available right now. However, another team could make a run for Westbrook and fix some problems they and the Lakers have at this moment.

Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook

Well, at least that's what Gordon Hayward thinks. The veteran forward has shown his excitement to start the season with the Charlotte Hornets, but after he was caught liking a tweet suggesting a blockbuster deal between his team and the 17-time NBA champions, things have gotten a little interesting for them.

Hayward allegedly liked a tweet that says the best trade the Lakers can get right now is with the Hornets, who could send Gordon, PJ Washington, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Southern California.

Now, the player seemingly removed his like from the tweet, but the original poster showed proof that the former Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics player actually hit the like button when he read that.

A deal with the Hornets was also on the table for the Lakers, but knowing how reluctant the front office is to make a move right now, it's unclear if they think this is an appealing trade for them.

Lakers fans want to see something happen before it's too late. This season is already presenting a lot of challenges for the team, and if they keep things right as they currently are, we will be watching another disappointing campaign for the Purple and Gold.