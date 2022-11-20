Skip to main content

Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest On Tim Duncan's Coaching Career

Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest On Tim Duncan's Coaching Career

For most NBA players, their retirement doesn't always end their involvement in the sport of basketball. Many of the game's greats come back in various roles, Michael Jordan originally as a GM and then an owner, Larry Bird as a Head Coach, and Steve Nash as a Head Coach, to name a few. Many have lucrative media careers relating to the NBA like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, but very few do something completely unrelated to the sport of basketball. 

One of the inspirations when it comes to walking away from the game is none other than Tim Duncan. Duncan is widely considered the greatest power forward to ever play the game, but he had an understated personality when he was in the league, which has not changed for him in retirement. Duncan was part of the coaching staff for Gregg Popovich for a year, but any hopes that he would succeed Pop were dashed when he walked away. And now the legendary coach has spoken about TD's plans. 

Gregg Popovich Addressed Tim Duncan's Potential Coaching Career

There are not a lot of players who can say that they've achieved everything there is to in the game. But Tim Duncan is among the handful that can comfortably claim that. So it's understandable that he wouldn't be too excited about coaching, and Coach Pop explained as much (via Sportskeeda). 

"He may never go to a game the rest of his life. But he comes to practices and walks around to see the boys play. But he has no interest in coaching. Yeah. I gave up. When we had him [Duncan] that one year, I gave up after a week. It shows a maturity and intelligence, unlike some of us. We just keep doing it because we love it.

"But he has other interests. He's not wedded to basketball. People fall in love, but basketball doesn't really love you. Your friends and family love you. Basketball doesn't love you."

There is no doubt that fans would love to see Duncan back in the league, even if it is in a coaching role. However, with the way things went for Steve Nash as Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets, there is no guarantee that it will be a pleasant experience. And since Duncan remains one of the greatest of the game regardless of what he does, coming back to coach isn't something he needs to do either. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic

By Orlando Silva
DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Writes Heartfelt Message Ahead Of His Return To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League
NBA Media

Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

By Aaron Abhishek