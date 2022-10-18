Skip to main content

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT. 

Made up of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, the legendary Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal, the program is a firm favorite for almost all NBA fans. So when it was announced that they have all signed new long-term contracts to continue doing what they and everyone else loves, fans were elated. And there was one in particular that stood out. 

Charles Barkley Reacted To His Huge New $100 Million Deal With TNT

According to reports, Charles Barkley's new deal with the network will see him get paid more than $100 million, and closer to $200 million. Despite being one of the best in the game's history, Barkley never saw that kind of money when he was in the NBA. So his reaction to the deal was a grateful one, with Chuck admitting that it was a huge development even for him

"I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” said Barkley. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

It truly is crazy to think that this kind of money can be made doing analysis, but Barkley deserves it. From being one of the funniest media members around, Charles always brings frank insight to the game, and the new contract shows just how valuable he is in his profession. 

There is another angle to this whole situation. Considering that some of the older players often complain about how much money modern NBA players make, there is also clearly an avenue for them to do the same. Only a few NBA players have deals worth as much as the one Barkley just signed. 

There isn't anyone else like Chuck, but he has shown that retirement doesn't mean the end of a big payday. With more and more NBA players getting into the media side of things, there might come a time when someone signs an even bigger contract than the one given to Barkley to keep him on TNT. 

