Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals His Favorite Animal

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest coaches in NBA history and some would argue he is the best to ever do it. Popovich was the brains behind one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history, as the Spurs won 5 championships under his guidance while tying the record for most consecutive playoff berths with 22.

Those days, unfortunately, seem like a lifetime ago at this point, as the Spurs haven't made the playoffs in each of the last 3 seasons. Popovich isn't the one to be blamed for that though, as their roster hasn't been good for a while and the team finally decided this offseason that it was time for a complete rebuild. They traded away Dejounte Murray for a haul of draft picks and looked set for an absolutely terrible season. In what is a testament to Pop's coaching though, the Spurs have exceeded expectations even though their record is just 6-8.

Gregg Popovich Reveals His Favorite Animal

Popovich also seems to be a lot more relaxed these days, as he seems to be enjoying coaching all the youngsters on the team. He joked before the season that no one should bet on them winning the title and also hilariously revealed that the reason he continues to coach is his paycheck. He doesn't seem to be having an issue with giving interviews during games either, which is something he used to hate, as he actually responded to a question about what is his favorite animal.

Tom Tolbert: "What's your favorite animal?"



Gregg Popovich: "Sea otter."

A sea otter sure is an interesting pick. We are pretty sure Pop wouldn't have bothered responding to a question like this a few years back but he is a changed man now. A reporter also asked him before the game why he keeps coming back and he gave a pretty good answer.

Pop to a Bay Area reporter who asked why he keeps doing this year after year:



"No different than why you keep doing what you are doing. I enjoy it."

He is clearly enjoying it a lot with the way he is behaving and it is great to see. Pop could have easily walked away considering his age and the lack of talent on that roster, but he is still so passionate about coaching and it would mean a lot to him if he can successfully orchestrate this rebuild.

Pop sure would love to get his hands on Victor Wembanyama for that, just like when he got Tim Duncan back in 1997. Pop and Duncan took the Spurs to new heights and he might do it all over again if they get Wembanyama next year.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.