Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. has been one of the hottest names in trade chatter leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline. After rumors suggested that the Nets placed the sharpshooter on the trade block in pursuit of a rebuild, Porter Jr. has generated a considerable amount of interest from teams around the league.

According to a recent report by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons could emerge as one of the many teams to show an interest in acquiring Michael Porter Jr. to upgrade their roster. He wrote:

“[The Pistons] have continued to internally weigh the idea of pursuing wing scorers such as Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. or Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, but no firm indication has yet emerged that Detroit is actively engaged in trade talks for either.”

The Pistons’ interest in Michael Porter Jr. is understandable. The Nets forward positions himself as an elite sharpshooter with tremendous offensive upside.

Given that he is averaging 25.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range this season, even with a cap hit of $38.3 million, he can be considered a high-value addition.

The Detroit Pistons currently reign atop the Eastern Conference with an impressive record of 35-12 following their latest win over the Golden State Warriors. Although this sees the franchise in a solid position heading into the All-Star break, with the trade deadline looming, even the Pistons aren’t averse to making some roster changes.

While Detroit’s interest in Miles Bridges is noteworthy, it may not realistically prove to be as impactful as Porter Jr.’s addition in a hypothetical scenario. Given that the Hornets may also demand at least a first-round pick for Bridges, the Pistons may see more value in forming a more convincing offer to acquire Porter Jr.

The Pistons’ Potential Offer For Michael Porter Jr.

The latest reports indicate that the Brooklyn Nets have set a steep price for Michael Porter Jr., essentially asking for multiple first-round picks. Though Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix also noted that the demand may change if there are no takers, given the trade interest the forward has generated, it is more likely to remain the same.

While a majority of contenders would have a tough time constructing an offer that aligns with the Nets’ requirements, the Pistons are one of the few that boast enough draft capital to make an offer.

Detroit’s potential trade proposal for Michael Porter Jr. could feature Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, and two first-round picks.

This could be viewed favorably by the Nets, as it aligns with their rebuilding plans. Along with valuable draft compensation for the star forward, Brooklyn would also acquire Harris’ expiring contract worth $26.6 million and LeVert, who has only two years left on his deal.

The real value in this trade scenario lies in the future cap flexibility the Nets would gain. With more cap space at their disposal, the franchise could consider making a big splash in free agency and building its roster around a superstar.

While this approach has merit, the Nets may not be intrigued in taking on LeVert’s contract, potentially even demanding one more first-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Needless to say, this isn’t in Detroit’s best interests. Hence, an alternative trade proposal could feature Jaden Ivey instead of LeVert to make the deal more appealing.

Ivey has struggled to earn a consistent role in the Pistons’ rotation this season, but he remains a gifted point guard prospect. When also considering that he is in the final year of his contract, the Nets may view this as a low-risk acquisition with high upside.

In either scenario, it is abundantly clear that Detroit would have to part with a considerable amount of draft capital to acquire the Nets’ star. Still, in light of the impact it could have on their campaign, the Pistons may be willing to take the risk.

On a side note, a contradictory report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently suggested that the chatter involving Michael Porter Jr. may not amount to anything, since the Nets haven’t really indicated their intention of trading him.

If this report holds, the Pistons and several other teams may be forced to look elsewhere to make upgrades.