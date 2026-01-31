Luka Doncic Reveals What He Has Learned From LeBron James

It has been almost a year now since the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. While Doncic was disappointed and stunned by the trade, it did at least give him the chance to team up with his idol, LeBron James. James was, in many ways, the perfect player for the Slovenian to be around, and he recently spoke to the California Post about what he has learned from his teammate.

“He’s very professional,” Doncic said. “Being at 41 years old, trying to play every game. Just a lot of things, how he’s taking care of his body, how he prepares for games. I think those two are the top ones.”

The Mavericks had reportedly decided to part ways with Doncic due to concerns regarding his conditioning and weight. They believed his body might break down in the coming years, and shipped him out of town.

The Lakers weren’t going to let those concerns stop them from bringing in a generational talent. They also just so happened to have the right individual for their newest superstar to learn from.

The Lakers were said to want James to mentor Doncic. The 21-time All-Star was seen as someone who could help his new teammate develop the right habits on and off the court, and he appears to have done just that.

Getting shipped out of town by the Mavericks also gave Doncic just that little bit of extra motivation to come into this campaign in the best shape that he had been in for quite some time. That, in turn, has led to the 26-year-old having arguably the best season of his career.

Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26. He is a strong MVP candidate and has led the Lakers to a 29-18 record.

Doncic appeared to be bothered by the trade at points last season, but he is well and truly over it by now. He was asked here if there was anything he would tell himself if he were transported back in time to when he was traded.

“I’d probably say it’s all going to turn out good,” Doncic said. “At that time, I didn’t know. I was shocked. But right now, I feel like I’m in a great place.”

It has all worked out. Doncic is a beloved figure in Los Angeles, and it seems inevitable that he’ll one day lead the Lakers to glory.

LeBron James Is Glad To Be A Small Part Of Luka Doncic’s Journey

James has made it clear by now that the Lakers are Doncic’s team, and he spoke glowingly of the guard to the Post.

“Just trying to lead by example, showing him the way, using my voice, using my example, using everything I can,” James said. “He’s now. It’s not like he’s next. He’s right now. I just love the kid. I love everything about him. I just want him to take his journey as far as he wants to go. And I’m happy to be a small part of his journey. Hopefully, he can take something from me.”

Doncic has indeed taken a lot from James. This trade to the Lakers might end up being one of the best things to have ever happened to him.

We’ll see Doncic and James in action next when the Lakers take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 7 PM ET.