Derrick White Shares Joe Mazzulla’s Insane Birthday Message

Derrick White recently pulled back the curtain on one of the most on-brand Joe Mazzulla moments imaginable, and it somehow managed to be both hilarious and deeply revealing. Appearing on The Old Man and the Three, White shared the story of a birthday phone call from Joe Mazzulla that perfectly captured how the Boston Celtics head coach is wired.

“He calls me. He’s like, happy birthday, man. I’m like, appreciate it. And he’s like, everybody thinks we’re going to suck. I love it. And then he hangs up.”

“So that was just like aging nicely. I can’t, I was like, he’s like, I can’t wait for us to get back out here. I think we could be so good. And so this is in July. Like this, oh, we’ve had that mindset for a while, and now people are starting to notice. And so it’s just up to us to continue to build and grow.”

At the time, it sounded almost unhinged. This was July. The Celtics were coming off a brutal postseason where they lost Jayson Tatum to a devastating Achilles injury in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Shortly after, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were traded. Around the league, the assumption was clear. Boston was headed for a reset year. A play-in team at best. The title window, many thought, had slammed shut.

Mazzulla saw the opposite. He embraced the doubt immediately. As White explained, that mindset had been in place for months before anyone on the outside noticed. The Celtics were not reacting to being underestimated. They were feeding off it.

Fast forward to now, and Boston sits third in the Eastern Conference with a 30–18 record. Not dominant or flashy. Just consistently winning in a season where very few expected them to matter. That credibility starts with Jaylen Brown, who has taken on the responsibility of being the engine of this team. Brown is averaging 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.5% from three. He has looked every bit like an MVP-level player, carrying lineups and setting the tone nightly.

White, meanwhile, has embraced a different role. His efficiency has dipped, but his impact has not. He is averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range, still defending at a high level, and keeping the offense organized when things get chaotic.

That brings it back to Mazzulla. The birthday call was not a joke; it was a declaration. This is the same coach who has openly talked about discomfort, chaos, and mental warfare. And the same one who once said he wanted a wolf as a pet for home security.

Mazzulla even once thought about using machine gun sound effects during practice to simulate a war zone environment.

The Celtics did not stumble into this position. They leaned into it. Mazzulla planted the flag early, long before standings or narratives shifted. Now people are starting to notice what White already knew in July. This team has been building quietly, fueled by doubt, urgency, and a coach who genuinely enjoys being counted out.

That phone call may have lasted five seconds. It explained the entire season.

