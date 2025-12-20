Joe Mazzulla Explains Why He Wants A Wolf As A Pet

Joe Mazzulla has never tried to blend in, and his latest idea might be the clearest proof yet. During an appearance on Zolak and Bertrand, the Boston Celtics head coach casually explained that he is trying to talk his wife into getting a wolf as a pet. Not a figurine, not a nickname for their dog, but an actual wolf roaming the property as an extra layer of security.

“I’m trying to convince my wife to, you know, we obviously have a dog, but I’m trying to convince her to get a wolf that just kind of roams the area of our house, you know, as like a kind of extra layer of protection. But apparently, the trainer said that another guy had one and it turned on him in the middle of the night. And I was like, you didn’t have a good relationship with him.”

When the radio hosts joked that Mazzulla might also be the type who could own a lion, he shut that down.

“I don’t know about that far, but like if you just had like an extra layer of security where a wolf just kind of roamed your property.”

If this sounds strange, it fits perfectly into the long list of things that make Mazzulla different. This is the same coach who refuses to sit with his back to the door at restaurants. The same coach who avoids revolving doors because he believes getting stuck leaves you vulnerable. The same coach who has talked openly about mental warfare, discomfort, and living in a constant state of readiness.

Players have shared stories that only add to the legend. Derrick White once recalled Mazzulla using machine gun sounds during practice to recreate chaos and pressure. Mazzulla has said he does not enjoy watching NBA games.

He once argued that halftime should be removed entirely. He has even suggested that fights returning to the league would not be the worst thing. None of it feels like talk for attention. It feels like a coach wired to see competition and survival as closely linked ideas.

That mindset has translated into results. Joe Mazzulla has built a 231-92 record across the regular season and playoffs so far in his coaching career. In just his second full season as a head coach, he led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024. Players may laugh at his methods, but they listen. More importantly, they respond.

The wolf idea sits right in that same space. It is not really about the animal. It is about control, awareness, and trust. Mazzulla believes that relationships matter, whether it is with players, staff, or, in this case, a hypothetical wolf. He sees danger as something you prepare for, not something you react to after the fact.

Of course, the practical side of life might win here. Wolves are wild animals for a reason, and NBA seasons do not leave much free time to bond with one.

Still, the fact that he is serious about it says everything. Joe Mazzulla does not think like most people, and that is exactly why the Celtics follow him. Whether it is a championship run or the idea of a wolf pacing the yard at night, he is always searching for an edge.