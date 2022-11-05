Skip to main content

Grizzlies And Hornets Reporters Go Viral After Sharing A Beautiful Photo: "Two Queens"

NBA fans always get something to rave about nowadays. Amid several controversies around the league, it's always good when they find reasons to smile, and most of the time, beautiful women are responsible for that. This isn't the first time it happens, as fans have gotten used to that, even going crazy over the mom of an NBA draftee

Around the league, we can find beautiful ladies who know what they're talking about and their beauty makes things better for everybody. Joy Taylor is the perfect example of that, but other females can have that impact on fans too. 

Earlier this week, a hockey influencer paid homage to Michael Jordan's Space Jam, wearing a costume inspired by the movie, and going viral with her interesting selection for Halloween. 

Grizzlies And Hornets Reporters Go Viral After Sharing A Beautiful Photo

More recently, two reporters set the NBA world on fire when they shared an incredible picture together. Kelcey Wright, a reporter for the Memphis Grizzlies, shared a picture on Twitter with Ashley ShahAmadi, who works for the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets. Wright spoke about the necessity of having ShahAmadi around more often, and that was enough to spark a big reaction. 

"Wish @ashahahmadi came to town more than once a year," Wright tweeted. 

As usual, NBA fans had something to say to this, and it didn't take long before this tweet went viral, and a lot of people started praising the two reporters. Besides their knowledge of the game and the fact that they work for two franchises with good players (especially the Grizzlies), fans were in awe of them. 

This is something common around the league, but sometimes things get out of control, and fans really go off while telling women how beautiful they are. This is a big example of that, and it doesn't look like it will be the last one. 

The Grizzlies dominated and won this game 130-99, getting their 6th win of the season and giving the Hornets their 6th loss of the campaign. In the end, none of that mattered to plenty of fans, as they were happy to see Kel and Ashley together and delighting everybody with their beauties. 

