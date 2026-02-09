Hakeem Olajuwon Names The 3 Toughest NBA Players To Guard Him Throughout His Career

Hakeem Olajuwon faced just about every elite big man of his era, but when asked to name the three toughest players to guard him, the Houston Rockets legend did not hesitate. Speaking on Boardroom with Kevin Durant, Olajuwon pointed to three names that defined power, athleticism, and elite rim protection in the 1990s.

“Shaq, Patrick, David. Those guys, I mean the shot blockers…. Imagine, fast and strong. So you have to play a different kind of style where you face up more, like bring them outside. Check the lateral movement.”

Shaquille O’Neal was not just overpowering offensively. Early in his career, he was an elite rim protector with rare mobility for a player his size. Shaq finished his career averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, with his best shot blocking season coming as a rookie at 3.5 blocks per game.

During his lone MVP season in 1999–2000, Shaq averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 3.6 assists, finishing as Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. While he was never first-team All-Defense, his three All-Defensive Second Team selections reflect how disruptive he could be on that end. Against Shaq, Olajuwon could not rely on strength. He had to rely on angles, quick spins, and face-up moves to neutralize Shaq’s sheer power.

Patrick Ewing brought length, timing, and consistency. Over his career, Ewing averaged 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, anchoring the New York Knicks’ defense for over a decade. His most dominant defensive year came in 1989–90, when he averaged 28.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game.

Ewing finished top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting three times and earned three All-Defensive Second Team selections. Against Ewing, Olajuwon faced a defender who rarely bit on fakes and always recovered quickly. Every move had to be precise.

David Robinson may have been the most complete defender of the trio. The Admiral won Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and finished runner-up three additional times. For his career, Robinson averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks.

His most dominant defensive season came in 1991–92, when he posted 23.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and a staggering 4.5 blocks per game, along with 2.7 assists. Robinson earned four All-Defensive First Team and four All-Defensive Second Team selections, making him the gold standard for two-way centers during the era.

As dominant as those three were, Olajuwon remains the defensive standard. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, with two additional runner-up finishes, and the all-time leader in blocks. For his career, Hakeem averaged 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks.

His defensive peak came in 1989–90, when he averaged 24.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.6 blocks, 2.1 steals, and 2.9 assists, yet still finished second in DPOY voting behind Dennis Rodman. Hakeem’s defensive resume is backed up by elite recognition. He was selected to the All-Defensive First Team five times and the All-Defensive Second Team four times, reflecting nearly a decade of sustained dominance on that end of the floor.

That era produced giants. Shaq brought force, Ewing brought discipline, Robinson brought versatility. Hakeem Olajuwon brought all of it at once, which is exactly why even the toughest defenders had to work just as hard guarding him as he did guarding them.