Luka Doncic Has 9 Cars In USA And 6 Cars In Slovenia; Jokes About Getting $5 Million Buggati Mistral For Free

Luka Doncic casually reveals his massive, multi-continent luxury car collection.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a foul on Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has never hidden the fact that he loves cars, but even longtime fans were caught off guard when he casually revealed just how deep his collection really is. During an appearance on the Cousins Podcast with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Doncic gave an offhand answer that instantly went viral.

Luka Doncic: “I’m a big car guy.”

Tracy McGrady: “How many cars you got, Luka? So how many cars do you have here in the States?”

Luka Doncic: “I think about eight or nine.”

Tracy McGrady: “What? How many do you have back in Slovenia?”

Luka Doncic: “Six.”

Tracy McGrady: “What’s your favorite car?”

Luka Doncic: “Bugatti.”

Tracy McGrady: “It better be. That’s your most expensive car. Price tag?”

Luka Doncic: “It was free. It was free.”

The remark was classic Luka, dry humor mixed with quiet flexing. While he joked about it being free, Doncic is widely known to own a Bugatti W16 Mistral, a car valued at roughly $5 million and limited to fewer than 100 units worldwide. It is the fastest roadster ever built and one of the rarest production cars on the planet.

Whether through sponsorship ties, personal connections, or a favorable arrangement, the fact that Luka can even joke about a $5 million hypercar says everything about where he is in life and basketball.

The Bugatti sits at the top of a jaw-dropping collection that spans continents, eras, and automotive styles. Luka is not someone who buys whatever is trending. His garage includes modern hypercars, old school American muscle, European luxury sedans, off-road monsters, and cutting-edge electric performance vehicles. It reflects genuine passion rather than pure status.

Across his garages in the US and Slovenia, Doncic owns vehicles like a Koenigsegg Regera, Rimac Nevera, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Urus, multiple Porsches, a Brabus-tuned G Wagon, classic Camaros, and even vintage Eastern European cars tied to his roots. Altogether, the collection is estimated to be worth well over $13 million, and that number likely climbs higher when customization is factored in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @BALLPLAYERS (@ballplayers)

What makes the story even more interesting is how casually Luka talks about it. There is no performative flash, no social media parade. He answers questions the same way he does on the court: relaxed, confident, and slightly amused that anyone is surprised. Cars are not trophies to him. They are toys, engineering marvels, and personal rewards for years of relentless work.

At just 26 years old, Luka already owns more cars than most collectors will in a lifetime, spread across two countries, capped by one of the rarest Bugattis ever made. And he still jokes about it like it is no big deal.

Vishwesha Kumar
