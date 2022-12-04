Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

Tensions are rising in the city of Atlanta. Amid an up-and-down start for the Hawks, who are 12-10 on the season, star point guard Trae Young seems to have had a falling out with his head coach, Nate McMillan.

Dropping the bombshell news on Sunday, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke down the cracking relationships in Atlanta and what it means for the Hawks in their pursuit of a championship this season.

Hawks All-NBA guard Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver at State Farm Arena, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.



While Young was receiving treatment on his right shoulder, sources say McMillan asked him whether he would participate in shootaround, receive treatment during walk-through and play in the game against the Nuggets. But Young made it clear that he wanted to focus solely on his treatment while missing shootaround and deciding later in the day whether he would play.



That approach, however, was not McMillan approved. Since the face of the Hawks’ franchise was deciding not to take part in shootaround, McMillan ultimately presented him with two options for that night’s game, sources said: Play off the bench — or do not show up to the arena. Young responded by saying he would not be playing against the Nuggets, and the team ruled him out while citing right shoulder soreness.



McMillan told reporters on Sunday that Young did not play on Friday night due to a “miscommunication.” Young practiced fully on Sunday and will return on Monday against Oklahoma City.

It seems like both sides have moved on from the incident, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were lingering issues. As the star and face of the Hawks, it's risky to challenge Trae like that, especially when it has to do with his role on the court. The bigger concern is whether or not this Hawks team even has enough to make another deep playoff run.

NBA Executives Unsure Of The Hawks' Potential As Presently Constructed

With Trae and his running mate Dejounte Murray, the Hawks definitely have enough firepower to contend with the best in the East. Unfortunately, it's everyone else that consistently failed to show up and some believe the Hawks need to make at least one big move before they can go anymore.

We will find out soon enough what they can do through the course of a full season, but the vibes have certainly taken a hit with the situation so rocky between Young and McMillan right now.

