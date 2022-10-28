Skip to main content

Isiah Thomas Was Shocked At Kevin Durant's Plus-Minus For The Brooklyn Nets This Season: "He Used To Get 30 And That Meant He Dominated The Game. Now His 30 Is Just 30."

Kevin Durant

This NBA season has certainly been a strange one so far. While teams like the Trail Blazers and Jazz continue their impressively hot starts, many of the more established teams are struggling to meet expectations.

In Brooklyn, the Nets have become one of those teams after starting the season 1-3. While both KD and Kyrie have been putting up big numbers, wins have been in short supply so far. Now, Durant's plus-minus stat is the lowest it has ever been at -58 on the season.

Isiah Thomas Calls Out Kevin Durant After 1-3 Start

Isiah Thomas is not one to mince words. The Hall of Famer has never been bashful about saying exactly what's on his mind. This situation with Durant is no different.

Thomas recently called Durant out for his play, as he hasn't been impacting the Nets like in years past.

"The thing I'm noticing right away with Durant is that he used to get 30 and that meant he dominated the game," said Isiah Thomas. "Now his 30 is just 30. Normally, when he got 30, it was like okay the game is over and his team won. Now, it's a 30 where you still asking what happened."

Durant has always been good at putting up big numbers. With his size and skill set, it would be pretty hard not to. And while Durant definitely makes some impact on the game, Thomas and others have noticed that it's not nearly as much as it used to be.

In fact, Durant on the floor with Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, and Royce O'Neale has been the worst lineup of any team in the league this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a worrying start to the season. In a year where the future of the franchise hangs in balance, the Nets have opened it in a very underwhelming fashion. While the stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been putting in strong offensive performances, something about the roster together is not clicking for the Nets.

The Nets lineup with Kyrie, KD, Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, and Nicolas Claxton ranks as the worst lineup in all of basketball in net rating. Offensively, the quintet clocks in at 95.9 rating, which is decidedly below average with the offense carried by Irving and KD. Defensively, the team is the worst in the league and this lineup is primarily responsible, with a defensive rating of 126.3, putting the team's overall rating at -30.4.

At this point, the Nets are probably closer to being a play-in team than a true title contender. Despite all the talent they have on paper, the chemistry between these guys has been completely destroyed and the rough play of Ben Simmons only complicates matters further.

This season, it will be up to Kevin Durant and the rest of the team to prove everyone wrong.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Was Shocked At Kevin Durant's Plus-Minus For The Brooklyn Nets This Season: "He Used To Get 30 And That Meant He Dominated The Game. Now His 30 Is Just 30."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says You Can't Play On The Warriors If You Can't Handle Draymond Green Yelling At You: "It's Kind Of A Bylaw Now"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Ben Simmons Is Scared To Shoot Free Throws: "He Looks Relieved To Be Coming Out Of The Game At Times."

By Nico Martinez
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The Lakers After LeBron James Announces Special NFL Project: "Lakers So Bad LeBron About To Play Football..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

By Aaron Abhishek
For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"
NBA Media

For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Most Loved Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Loved Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Fans Speculate After LeBron James Posts Message On Instagram: "Another Message To Pelinka And The Lakers."

By Nico Martinez
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
NBA

Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time

By Nick Mac