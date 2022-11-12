Skip to main content

Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies' celebration after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 garnered ample flak on social media.

A clip of Morant and the team having their unique celebrations went viral soon after their win, and while some segments were happy with the victory, a majority of fans felt it was unwarranted and criticized the 23-year-old and the side.

Morant's animated celebration didn't go unnoticed and the cameras captured the different revelry that his teammates indulged in. Most fans on social media weren't keen to see it.

Morant finished his evening against Minnesota with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Ably supporting them with sizeable contributions was Desmond Bane (24 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists) along with Dillon Brooks (21 points and 4 rebounds).

Kevin Durant Calls Ja Morant "Unique" And An "Incredible" Player

Earlier, Kevin Durant called Ja Morant unique before the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The guard ran circles around Durant's men with 38 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. 

Speaking to the media prior to the clash, Durant heaped praises on Morant. According to ESPN:

"He's a unique player. A lot of athleticism and creativity out there. Body type reminds you of somebody like -- well he's taller than A.I. [Allen Iverson], but a wiry, strong player ... but he's an incredible player, man."

He further added:

"He's the most marketable guy in our league -- the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does."

Morant also found some praise coming in from Ben Simmons:

"He's an incredible athlete. He pushes the pace, gets his team going, shares the ball. He's relentless at the rim, so we just got to be physical. I think physical and communication is going to be our best thing."

Following their win over the Timberwolves, the Grizzlies are 9-4 in the West and placed third in the NBA standings below the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

They play the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans next, and it remains to be seen if these celebrations continue. How they are received though is anyone's guess, whether it will be more plaudits or voodoo dolls that might just do the trick.

