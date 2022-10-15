Skip to main content

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: "I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

Some sports commercials are memorable. If it was Tom Brady's 'The Athlete No One Saw Coming' that's been the buzz in recent times, Jalen Rose's backstory on his legendary ad with the late Kobe Bryant will surely serve as a feel-good moment for his fans and NBA aficionados alike.

Rose revealed that the commercial was somewhat based on a true story. Taking to Twitter, the former player revealed the story behind the 81 Olives commercial with Bryant.

The ad starts with Rose walking into a restaurant with Bryant already sitting inside. After calling him over, the Los Angeles Lakers star orders a martini with 81 olives — paying a fitting tribute to his 81-point demolition against the Toronto Raptors.

As Rose and the steward look incredulously at Bryant, the forward breaks into a smile suggesting he was kidding and just needed two to go with his Martini. Rose had this to say in his video on Twitter:

"I think it was date night for him and the wife... I looked down at the table and they had a few martinis. That image always stuck with me.," he said. "I wanted to do something about 81 martinis. Because to me... they probably had like 4 or 5 glasses... but to me it looked like 10 or 11."

The creativity served its purpose, and the ad went on to become one of Bryant's iconic commercials.

Reliving Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Blitzkrieg Against The Toronto Raptors

On his day, Bryant can be unstoppable, and on that eventful home game against the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers star exploded, shooting from every angle and drilling the ball in. By the end of the play, he has the second-highest score by an NBA player behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers had 122 points and 81 of them were scored by Bryant as they restricted the Raptors to just 104.  Bryant collected his points with 28-of-46 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3-point land, and 18-of-20 from the foul line. It was sheer disbelief, and even the late forward couldn't believe it. Per an AP report he said:

“It just happened, man. It really hasn’t, like, set in for me. It’s about the ‘W,’ that’s why I turned it on. It turned into something special. “To sit here and say I grasp what happened, that would be lying. Not even in my dreams.”

Adding a little bit of warmth, the 81-point masterclass was also the only game his grandmother had ever seen him play live, and boy, did she choose the perfect one.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: "I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."

By Aaron Abhishek
Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

By Divij Kulkarni
Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'
NBA Media

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

By Aaron Abhishek